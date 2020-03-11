PLDO Principal William P. Devereaux to be a Featured Panelist on National Webinar on “Sports Gambling Legalization"

PLDO Principal William P. Devereaux

JOHNSTON, RI, US, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) Principal William P. Devereaux, a prominent trial attorney, will be a featured panelist on a national webinar on “ Sports Gambling Legalization: Looking Back and What's Ahead ” on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET). Attorney Devereaux will be joined by other panelists to provide an in-depth analysis of recent developments in sports gambling and betting. Webinar presenters will address implications of the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) by the Supreme Court in 2018 and offer their assessment as to the status of sports gambling across the country and insights about future trends.The event is hosted by the Knowledge Group. Complimentary registration is available to the first 30 PLDO guests by entering the code, PLDOLAW148680, once logged onto the registration page at https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/sports-gambling-legalization/ . This webinar is eligible for CLE credits in multiple jurisdictions. Please visit https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/state-cle-requirements/ for information. For additional questions, email info@theknowledgegroup.org.Attorney Devereaux is a co-founder of PLDO and leads the firm's Criminal Defense and Civil Litigation Team. He is a prominent and highly respected litigator with over 35 years of experience successfully representing high-profile individuals and public, private and nonprofit organizations. He routinely appears before state and federal courts and administrative agencies in defense of his clients. Attorney Devereaux has extensive experience in gaming law and regulations and has represented developers, municipalities and Native American Tribes with respect to gaming, licensing, permitting and contracting issues involving state and federal laws and the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.He has been recognized by his peers and judges with the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell, which is the highest rating based on both legal ability and ethics, and selected annually by his peers and clients to the list of Best Lawyersin America and Super Lawyers in his practice area. He earned his J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University. He is also a retired Captain in the United States Naval Reserve. He is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, the U.S. District Courts for the Districts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the First Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Court of Military Appeals for the Armed Forces.To contact Attorney Devereaux call 401-824-5100 or email wdevereaux@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara ("PLDO") attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



