James Lukezic Shares Tips for How to Pair Wine with Food

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Lukezic is an Executive Managing Director for Old Slip Capital Partners. At Old Slip Capital Partners, he does outstanding work, such as keeping his team in compliance with ERISA. While he manages pension and retirement plans during the day, James Lukezic has some pretty fun interests outside of work. James Lukezic is also a sommelier who grew up in the wine business. “My family has been making and selling wine for centuries. They have owned wineries in Slovenia and the Collio region of Italy,” James says. With his family background, James Lukezic felt inspired to continue with the family legacy. “My favorite wines are Napa Cabernet Sauvignons and Pinot noirs from Oregon’s Willamette Valley,” he says. For those who want to become more knowledgeable about wine, James Lukezic shares ways to pair wines with food.Simple Wine Pairing RulesAs a general rule, red wines go better with stronger meats such as steak and lamb. On the other hand, most white wines should get paired up with fish, seafood, or chicken. James Lukezic shares that these two simple rules are quite helpful when hosting a dinner party, for example.Pinot Noir: As one of James Lukezic's favorite wines, Pinot Noir is a lighter red that has a fruitful flavor. While Pinot Noir is paired the best with meats, Pinot Noir should get paired with earthy flavors such as truffles or mushrooms.Chardonnay: The main notes of Chardonnay are oak and a hint of buttery notes. According to James Lukezic, many people enjoy Chardonnay because it’s a full-bodied white wine. Chardonnay is a white wine that pairs great with almost all fatty fishes and creamy sauces.Cabernet Sauvignon: Cabernets are famous red wines due to their full-body, bold tannins, and subtle notes of fruit. To enhance the flavors, people can pair lamb chops with a glass of Cabernet. James Lukezic also mentions that a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon pairs excellently with venison, ahi tuna, cheddar, and bittersweet chocolate.Pinot Grigio: As another crowd favorite, Pinot Grigio is best paired with seafood dishes that are light and don’t have a lot of flavors. Pinot Grigio has floral aromas, lime, lemon, and apple notes.In his career, James Lukezic has worked for Wells Fargo, Bank of America, as Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup Global Markets. Besides adding the best wines to his collection, James Lukezic’s other interests include the United States Polo Association, New York City’s Fencers Club, and the American Helicopter Society.



