You’re probably aware of the Nutrition Facts label on foods—it’s been around for more than 20 years. What you may not know is that the label has had a makeover—with improvements that can help you make healthy choices about the foods you and your family eat.

Including the example above, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is launching a lively new education campaign to introduce you to those improvements—and how you can use them.

Lookin’ Good

Starting today and for the next year, you’ll see the campaign in action in a number of places and in a number of ways. Look for colorful advertisements on your grocery store shopping carts in eight locations across the United States, as well as on Facebook, Instagram and Pandora.

Also check out the snazzy videos on YouTube and on fda.gov.

Audience Favorites

The redesigned label has a number of new features for consumers like updated serving sizes to better match how much people eat and larger font size for calories. Also, new nutrients are listed, like Vitamin D, potassium and added sugars. FDA’s education campaign aims to reach the general population and targeted sub-populations at increased risk of nutrition-related chronic disease.

What’s in it for you? Take a look at the new, improved label and find out!