iTechArt and ff Venture Capital Team up in Strategic Partnership, Boosting the Startup Community

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iTechArt (http://www.itechart.com/), a leading vendor of custom software development services, announced that it has recently started a partnership with ff Venture Capital (ffVC) — a venture capital firm providing seed-stage and early-stage funding to engineering companies.

The newly-established business relationship is underpinned by sharing similar values and dedication to groundbreaking technologies. Both parties are successfully trying to cover all the blind spots in the startup ecosystem — ffVC invests in future innovators’ first steps while iTechArt secured a reputation as the go-to company for startups seeking to create visionary tech products and get proactive support from MVP to IPO.

Since 2012, iTechArt has been partnering with and investing in such angel funds as Scout Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, and DreamIT aimed to jumpstart early-stage technology businesses with strong growth potential. As this is exactly what ffVC does, the collaboration promises to be very productive.

“Both iTechArt and ff Venture Capital are hyper-focused on engaging with dynamic, fast-moving, industry-defining businesses,” said Konstantin Tsybulko, iTechArt’s VP of Business Development. “We are parts of the same puzzle, making up a truly innovative startup, so it becomes even more pleasant to work with like minds. I think that this partnership will help the young companies pioneer the possible and approach the impossible in the ever-changing technology world.”

About ff Venture Capital

ff Venture Capital is one of the best performing seed- and early-stage venture capital firms in the United States. With investments in UAVs, smart locks, cloud-based security, machine learning, enterprise software and crowdfunding, ffVC identifies and invests in technology and technology-enabled companies at their inception — across geographies and emerging industries. With five partners and an acceleration team of 20+ investment and operations professionals, ffVC actively participates with founders to develop products, target markets and accelerate growth. Since 2008, ffVC has invested in 80+ companies and created an aggregate market value exceeding $2.5 billion.

About iTechArt

Founded in 2002, iTechArt helps VC-backed startups and fast-growing tech companies create successful products by building agile-dedicated teams. The company is proficient in all things web, mobile, AI and ML, as well as blockchain and VR/AR solutions.

To learn more about iTechArt, please visit iTechArt.com.



