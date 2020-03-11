JUN GROUP LAUNCHES NEW INTERNAL CREATIVE STUDIO - CANDOR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jun Group , a New-York based mobile advertising platform that delivers full-screen video, display, and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers, announces its new internal creative studio Candor .



Named as a nod to the company’s dedication to truth and transparency, Candor will produce custom digital assets including videos, rich media units, micro-sites, and display creative. By partnering with Candor, customers receive creative content tailored to the most relevant media channels, deepening relationships with the target audience, and driving stronger results.

Candor combines Jun Group’s expertise running mobile-first campaigns with a highly-skilled, in-house creative team, making it an exciting addition to Jun Group’s portfolio of products and services. In a time when brands are looking to streamline their marketing, media, and creative resources, this is a natural progression for the company.

“Matching the right consumers with the right media channels is just the first step,” says Jun Group CEO Corey Weiner. “Candor creates a one-stop shop for our customers to layer creative expertise on top of their omni-channel media strategies.”

Candor includes a team of experienced designers and media strategists under the leadership of Vice President of Media Strategy Caitie McCune and Vice President of Marketing Jenny Fahlbush. It will further enhance the experience for Jun Group customers, delivering the right creative across unique ad units on mobile, tablet, desktop, and connected TV.

“Engaging creative is the best tool brands have to break through the clutter,” adds Jun Group’s Vice President of Marketing Jenny Fahlbush. “It’s an integral part of any campaign, and the creative talent at Candor will drive even stronger campaign performance for our customers.”

JUN GROUP

Imagine advertising only to people who say they’re interested. Jun Group does this at scale, crafting custom audiences using first-party data collected directly from its SDK which reaches 100MM people. Jun Group delivers full-screen video, display and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers and drives millions of opt-in page views for leading publishers. Jun Group is powered by its machine-learning optimization tool, Vera, its custom audience targeting platform, Schema, and its in-house creative studio, Candor. Across brand, shopper, publisher, and influencer marketing, Jun Group drives tangible action that is viewable, brand-safe, and transparent.

The company is based in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston. Jun Group is a division of Advantage Solutions, a retail powerhouse responsible for $80B in annual retail sales. Recently, Jun Group was recognized on 2020’s best places to work . Visit www.jungroup.com or follow on Twitter @jungroup or Linkedin .

Contact

Jenny Fahlbush, VP, Marketing

jfahlbush@jungroup.com







