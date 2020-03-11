Bank President Akinwumi Adesina to visit Sierra Leone to discuss nutrition, development plan

Who: African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org)

What: President Akinwumi Adesina to hold discussions with President Julius Maada Bio

Where: Sierra Leone

When: 11 to 13 March 2020

Following a meeting with the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio at the AU Summit in February 2020, President Akinwumi Adesina will make a visit to the country, from 11 to 13 March.

The visit presents an opportunity to deepen discussions on several fronts, particularly on how the Bank can assist Sierra Leone to implement the 2019-2023 National Development Plan, which focuses on human capital development.

Both presidents will use the visit to discuss the African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) initiative, which works to fight against malnutrition, an issue of huge concern for the country.

The Bank’s Country Strategy (2013-2019) for Sierra Leone approved 28 projects, covering diverse sectors: transport, water, agriculture and energy, among others.

Bank projects have also contributed to enhanced peace and stability in Sierra Leone and the Mano River Union Region.

Sierra Leone was one of the founding members of the Bank Group. Since 1967, the Bank has financed projects and programs for a cumulative amount of $758 million.

Media contact: Emeka Anuforo Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank email: e.anuforo@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa's premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.



