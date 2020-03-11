David Joslin of Greenwich Explains How Radiology Students Can Achieve Success

GREENWICH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a healthcare consultant, David Joslin’s job is to advise companies to develop a competitive strategy, identify growth, and pursue value-additive mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, David Joslin of Greenwich has put together multi-million dollar deals for healthcare companies. David Kent Joslin is also the board member of InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, a multi-site operator of free-standing radiology facilities. With so many years of experience in the radiology industry, David Joslin shares tips for radiology students to succeed.Application Deadlines David Kent Joslin of Greenwich points out that students who want to succeed in the healthcare industry need always to be aware of deadlines. To graduate on time and thrive in a radiology career, students need to stay on top of application and submission deadlines.Careers in Healthcare Require a Lot of WorkBefore having a career in radiology, they always dreamed of; students will need to put in a lot of work and long hours. According to David Joslin of Greenwich, students need to sort out their priorities from the beginning. Not only will they need to juggle their personal lives, but they will need to master a set of skills required for any successful radiologist. They will need to learn how to evaluate images and make recommendations, radiation protection, knowledge of the human body, and more.Master Patient InteractionsIn a career as a radiologist, students will have to interact with patients to bring them the best care possible. David Kent Joslin of Greenwich suggests radiology students focus on building their patient interaction skills. They should focus on critical thinking, problem-solving, explaining procedures to patients, and empathetic communication.Self-CareWith many careers in healthcare, studying to become a radiologist is no different. David Joslin says students who are the most successful are those who take care of themselves. It’s crucial for students to make time during their day to eat well, exercise, and get enough sleep. Students who are struggling to juggle all of their responsibilities should take advantage of the resources offered by their college or university.Before he obtained an MBA from Columbia University, David Kent Joslin pursued an undergraduate degree at Duke University. He also holds a real estate license in the state of New York. David Joslin of Greenwich has worked and lived in Mexico City, Panama, and London. Since settling in Sarasota with his family, David Joslin loves to spend his free time playing golf and cycling outdoors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.