Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh Discusses the Value of Trusting God in Trying Times

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Change can be a scary thing. But as Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh tells her congregants, there is no need to fear when God is on your side. The Pittsburgh-based God-appointed Bishop is an Apostle, Prophetess, Evangelist, and Teacher dedicated to spreading the light and love of God to all corners of the globe. The Founder, Principal, and Senior Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries, Intl., Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh has spent the past several years empowering and guiding individuals of various backgrounds and walks of life.“Dr. Dickey's message of healing and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation allows the lost, wounded and rejected to regain their faith and hope in the power of Jesus Christ — ultimately empowering them to embark upon the Destiny that God has in store for them,” a Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. spokesperson said. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh is eloquent and empathetic, compassionate and courageous. She leads her flock with the care and patience of a holy shepherd. Sometimes referred to as The Voice with a Vision and The Iconic Clarion Sound of a Trumpet, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has much heart for her people. While she has unwavering faith in God and His divine plan, she also understands that in trying times, it is not always easy to maintain hope. She strives to educate her followers as to His divine purpose while helping them stay the holy path.“God has The Rescue Plan in full forward motion,” Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh said. “Rest in Him. Answers are forthcoming.”“The anointed, life-changing messages of Dr. Dickey are designed to shape the people of God with the proper preparation, empowerment, and equipment for their Godly Kingdom Purposes,” the spokesperson said.“When God orders a sudden modulation in your life, know that increase and promotion is nigh,” Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey said . “Transition must take place for transformation to evolve comprehensively.”Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey of Pittsburgh delivers her 5-Fold Ministry through her community church, as well as publications, International speaking engagements, and broadcasts including: The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast. For more information on Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey and Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., visit: https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/index/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.