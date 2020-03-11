Nick Stroboulis Shares Cleaning Tips for Keeping Your Business in Top Shape Between Cleaning Appointments

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A business or commercial facility that is not clean will not impress their customers. Keeping a business shiny and clean takes a lot of hard work, which is why many companies hire professional cleaners. However, not all companies can afford to have a cleaning service come in every day. Nick Stroboulis , the owner of Bella’s Cleaning Service, Inc., shares simple tips so businesses can remain clean in between professional cleanings.Prioritize DisinfectingIn between professional cleanings, businesses should prioritize disinfecting, according to Nick Stroboulis . Places that see a lot of foot traffic such as businesses and commercial facilities, it’s crucial to stay on top of sanitizing surfaces. For example, if the average work desk is home to about 10 million bacteria, imagine how much bacteria resides in the common areas such as kitchens and bathrooms. To keep the place sanitized in between cleanings, management can encourage everyone to use sanitizing wipes on their desk, phone, chair, and handles.Floors Should Be CleanPlaces with high foot traffic will notice the floors get dusty and dirty more often. While professional cleaners will clean dirt and grime, floors will get dirty again between cleanings. Although it’s not required to mop, sweep, and polish the floors every day, a little TLC to the floor goes a long way. Viruses such as the flu virus can survive on hard surfaces for up to 48hrs. Cleaning the floors often is the best way to avoid the spread of germs around the office, according to Nick Stroboulis.Keep All of the Cleaning Supplies in One PlaceEven if the company has a professional cleaning service, some employees might want to keep to tend to their desk or office in between cleanings. To encourage employees to keep their area clean, all of the cleaning supplies should remain accessible for them to find them. In a supply closet, keep clearly labeled disinfectant wipes, glass cleaner, paper towels, dusters, mops, vacuums, and more.Encourage Staff to Use Common AreasAlthough some employees might want to eat at their desks, this could cause the space to get dirty faster and damage the equipment, according to Nick Stroboulis. When the staff eats at their desk, crumbs will get stuck in the keyboard, the mouse could get greasy, and the monitor could potentially get damaged as well.Before starting his commercial cleaning business, Nick Stroboulis owned Main Street Street Bail Bonds and New Jersey Fugitive Recovery Group. He also had the pleasure to work for American Express Co., Airlines Reporting Corp, and Arpol Travel Agency. Nick Stroboulis moved from Greece to the United States with his family at the age of three and settled in New York.Visit http://bellascleaninginc.com/ for all of your commercial cleaning needs in the Tampa, FL area.



