Denmark’s MNOs prepare to close down 3G services

Auction for spectrum in the 3.5GHz band expected later in 2020

Denmark’s competitive telecom market continues to benefit from having one of the highest broadband penetration rates globally, as well as comprehensive LTE coverage and a fast-developing 5G segment. This market maturity has stimulated a range of IP-enabled applications which has encouraged revenue growth in the mobile and internet segments, though market competition meant that overall sector growth fell for several years before picking up in 2018.

Excellent cable and DSL infrastructure have been supported by a progressive regulatory regime which has encouraged operator access to both copper and fibre networks. Fibre networks have a fast-growing footprint, while a number of community and metropolitan schemes have supplemented TDC’s own commitments to build out fibre nationally. The development of VDSL and fibre, as well as LTE-A and 5G in the mobile market, is crucial to meeting the government’s objective for all premises to have access to a 100Mb/s service by the end of 2020.

This report introduces the key aspects of the Danish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector as well as profiles of the major operators. It also analyses market statistics and assesses the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. In addition, the market reviews the fixed broadband and mobile markets, including a range of subscriber forecasts.

Key developments

3 Denmark planning to close down 3G services by end-2020;

Auction for spectrum in the 3.5GHz band expected later in 2020;

Nokia Networks given five-year managed services contract for TT-Netværket;

TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint;

Aqua Comms finishes work on the HAVFRUE submarine cable;

TDC completes DOCSIS3.1 network upgrade;

Continuing slide in the number of PSTN lines;

Report update includes the regulator's market data update to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report

TDC, Telia Denmark, Telenor, MIT Tele (DLG Tele), 3 Denmark, Lycamobile, Tele2

Table of Contents

Key Statistics

Regional Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Privatisation of Tele Danmark Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier PreSelection (CPS) Mobile network developments Spectrum Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Network sharing

Mobile market Market statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Mobile voice Mobile data Mobile broadband Major mobile operators TDC Telenor Denmark Telia Danmark 3 Denmark Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications Near Field Communications M-commerce

Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis Broadband statistics Government support Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Very High Data Rate DSL (VDSL) Vectoring DSL Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Fixed wireless WiMAX Satellite Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Fixed network operators Introduction TDC Telenor Denmark Telia Denmark

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network VoIP Next Generation Access (NGA) Alternative networks International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Satellite networks

Smart infrastructure Smart cities

Appendix – Historic data

