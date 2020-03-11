Tech CU Expands its Commercial Banking Relationship with Keep IT Simple

Keep IT Simple Adopts Tech CU’s Full Suite of Commercial Banking Products

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) today announced that it has expanded its commercial banking relationship with Keep IT Simple, a company focused on helping other businesses solve complex IT challenges. Based in the Bay Area for more than 30 years, Keep IT Simple is now using Tech CU’s full commercial cash management suite, including:



Business Online Banking: A fast and convenient way for companies to securely manage their business accounts anywhere, anytime, and all in one place.

Business Mobile Deposit: A secure solution that allows companies to deposit checks 24/7 without leaving their office.

Fraud prevention: Positive Pay Fraud Prevention: This feature helps ensure that the checks a business has issued have not been altered and are being redeemed for the correct amount. ACH blocks and filters: In the current financial world, electronic funds transfers are commonplace, and businesses frequently originate and receive ACH transactions. Tech CU offers the ability to allow only certain pre-authorized ACH transactions to post to business member accounts. To learn more about Tech CU’s fraud prevention for business accounts, visit: https://www.techcu.com/Business/Services/Positive-Pay-Services/ .

Account Analysis: This program combines all the deposit accounts of a business into a single-family relationship – allowing a business to take advantage of all of the balances in their accounts to offset some or all of the ongoing service charges that may be incurred. Learn more: https://www.techcu.com/Business/Services/Business-Services/Account-Analysis/ .

“Choosing Tech CU to help us with our commercial banking needs made a lot of sense,” said Sue Canevaro, the Chief Financial Officer at Keep IT Simple. “Their full suite of commercial products fits our needs at a very affordable price. Tech CU’s staff is also considerably more responsive than our prior bank, and local too.”

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our relationship with Keep IT Simple,” said Steve Sherwood, Vice President of Cash Management Services at Tech CU. “We have worked hard to develop commercial banking products and services that we believe our Tech CU members will find valuable in supporting their business. Our services are easy-to-use and are very competitively priced when compared to other financial institutions.”

Tech CU offers comprehensive business and commercial banking solutions including checking accounts, business loans, and mobile and online banking services tailored to helping companies simply and easily manage their money. For more information, visit https://www.techcu.com/Business/Business-and-Commercial-Banking/ or contact Tech CU at (800) 553-0880.

About Keep IT Simple

Keep IT Simple (KIS), provides technology consulting services and a wide range of technology solutions. The company specializes in virtualization solutions, cloud, network, security, management, storage, and unified communications. Since 1988, KIS has completed thousands of projects, implementations, and mission-critical emergency repairs. To learn more, visit: https://www.kiscc.com/ .

About Tech CU

Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) has assets in excess of $3 billion, making it one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. It serves more than 125,000 members living and working throughout the counties of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Marin, Napa, Sonora, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU invests its resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today Tech CU continues to leverage technology to provide convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of their members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2019, Tech CU was named the best-performing credit union in CA, and third best-performing credit union in the U.S. for the second year in a row, among the 552 credit unions with assets over $500 million evaluated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com .

