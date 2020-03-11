Japan reiterates its support for people affected by conflict in North West, South West regions of Cameroon

The Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Osawa Tsutomu, wrapped up a one-day visit to Buea on 05 March, where he expressed Japan’s commitment to continue supporting people affected by conflict and displacement across the North West and South West regions, as well as its readiness to support the reconstruction and development of the two regions in the years to come.

H.E. Osawa met with partners working in the area, including local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the representatives of UN agencies based in Buea, in particular the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNICEF to better understand the context on the ground and the impact of Japanese funded work.

“What I’ve seen and heard today is how communities are doing whatever they can to cope with and to recover from the impact of conflict and displacement on their lives”, said H.E. Osawa. “I’m also extremely impressed by the dedication of humanitarian workers who are doing what they can to reach and support the most vulnerable people, including children who have been so badly affected by the conflict,” he added.

UNDP received US$1.2 million from Japan last year to help people recover from the stress and economic impact of the conflict and displacement. A part of the funding is allocated to work in the North West and South West regions. The support, implemented by six NGOs, focuses on improving livelihoods and promoting social cohesion for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities in both regions.

It includes training displaced people (200 IDPs including 119 women and 81 men) on how to set-up environmentally sustainable business models, from fishing to processing and marketing techniques. In addition, 299 women, 161 men and 83 youth are encouraged to pursue their entrepreneurial business ideas through the distribution of small cash grants that help get them started. The funding provided by Japan also goes for UNDP’s work in the Far North region affected by the conflict, on projects designed to help build more peaceful and stable future.

“This generous Japanese support has been critical in providing opportunities for some of the most vulnerable people to take their futures into their own hands again,” said Zephirin Emini, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative. “Sustainable, small-scale business projects will help people to recover quicker and to better cope with the ongoing impact of conflict”, Emini added.

H.E. Osawa also visited the UNICEF Buea office and met with staff and local partners who work across the region. Japan provided US $1 million in funding to UNICEF last year to improve access to routine lifesaving immunizations for children in some of the hardest to reach areas in the North West and South West regions, as well as for work in the Far North.

The funding helped UNICEF and its local partners; Reach Out and Cameroon Baptist Convention, to increase measles immunization coverage, as well as to provide de-worming and Vitamin A tablets to children in extremely hard to reach areas. Additional plans are being put in place to conduct an intensified measles vaccination campaign, for children aged 6-months to 15-years, to increase routine immunization rates.

“During this crisis, the health and wellbeing of children must be protected”, said H.E. Osawa. “That’s why Japan is investing in efforts to improve access to healthcare for the most vulnerable children so they avoid deadly but preventable diseases,” he added.

“Every child affected by the North-West South-West crisis needs the same access to basic services as any child across Cameroon,” said Sarhane Khamis, UNICEF’s acting head of the Buea Field Office. “UNICEF is extremely grateful to Japan for its sustained commitment to help protect and improve the lives of children across the two regions,” Khamis added.



