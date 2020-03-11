ThinPrint Client as an Upgrade – Now Integrated into 48 Brother Printer Models

Printers and multifunction devices belonging to professional color laser, monolaser, and inkjet series now print with ThinPrint technology

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brother, the leading provider of office solutions for commercial and private users, and print management expert ThinPrint have deepened their cooperation. ThinPrint’s client has been integrated into 48 printer models belonging to the professional laser printer series L5000, L6000, L8000 and L9000. The Business Smart X is the first Brother inkjet series to include a ThinPrint client. With the latest TLS encryption of print jobs, the ThinPrint client guarantees more security for businesses and offers compression and streaming technology. This enables especially fast print outputs for both headquarters and branch offices. Dealers and system houses can easily and quickly activate via a license key the pre-installed ThinPrint client as one of the numerous upgrades.



Brother International and ThinPrint have had a successful OEM partnership for many years. ThinPrint clients were available on request for some of the Japanese manufacturer’s printers. Now cooperation has been intensified once again. “ThinPrint is an important partner when it comes to enterprise printing,” said Dominique Maier-Sinkovic, Product Manager at Brother. “We’re pleased that we now also offer our important business series customers, secure and high-performance printing with ThinPrint”.

“We’re happy to have taken productive cooperation with Brother to a completely new level,” said Bernd Hausmann, Director Business Development Printer Manufacturers at ThinPrint. “All series were certified in a multifaceted process. As a result, our technology is integrated as standard in all of Brother’s major enterprise printers. Included for the first time are also inkjet printers – an increasingly interesting option for office printing among many companies.”

More information about printing with Brother and ThinPrint can be found at https://www.thinprint.com/en/printer-manufacturers-solutions/brother-printing/

About ThinPrint

Networks are becoming more complex and heterogeneous and end devices more differentiated – whether remote and virtual desktops, PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices, Chromebooks, thin or zero clients, branch offices, home workstations, whether cloud or on-premises. What remains is the need and wish to print from all these workstations. ThinPrint, an expert in enterprise printing solutions for 20 years, always has the right technology on hand for secure, high-performance printing that seamlessly combines with a perfect user experience. ThinPrint’s solutions support all printing innovations, thereby helping to complete and implement advanced technology that ranges from innovative end devices to endpoint printers.

The core focus of the solutions is always simple print infrastructure administration, network performance optimization and user satisfaction. 30,000 corporate customers across all industries and regions as well as more than 100 desktop as a service, and software as a service providers rely on printing solutions from ThinPrint. To complement its cloud portfolio, ThinPrint acquired ezeep and its native cloud technology in 2015. ezeep has now grown to become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared spaces.

ThinPrint’s solutions are developed and tested at the company’s headquarters in Berlin, Germany. In addition, offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Japan and China as well as more than 350 channel partners around the globe provide local presence and support for customers.

Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, client components of ThinPrint technology are integrated in a large number of terminals, print boxes and thin clients from leading hardware manufacturers. The company’s strategic partnerships with Brother, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, IGEL, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, OKI, Parallels, Stratodesk, T-Systems, VMware, Wyse Technology, Xerox and 10Zig are especially significant.

Our promise is that with ThinPrint, the printing solution for innovative companies, you can fully master all printing challenges. Now. And in the future.

Press Contacts:

Headquarters: Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager, Phone: +49-30-408-198-725, E-mail: press@cortado.com

North America: VisiTech for ThinPrint, Kendra Westerkamp, Phone: +1-720-261-2300

E-mail: CT@visitechpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8c9083f-b1b2-4672-a819-9a511ea9fb65

ThinPrint Deepens Cooperation with Brother International Brother printers and multifunction devices belonging to professional color laser, monolaser, and inkjet series now print with ThinPrint technology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.