Ireland Global Retailer Selects Bridgeline to Power Web Search Solution

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management , eCommerce and Marketing Automation software , announced today that Dairygold Co-Op Superstores has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution.

Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited and is Ireland’s largest online country store. Their catalog range includes DIY, Decor, Farming, Fuel/Heating, and Household products. They have been serving the people of Ireland for over 100 years through their network of 32 stores. The Dairygold website is available at: www.coopsuperstores.ie

Dairygold is using Celebros Search to improve product discovery, increase average order value and drive conversion. Dairygold utilizes many facets of the Celebros Search product including Instant NLP Search, Machine Learning, Dynamic Refinements, Search Analytics, Merchandising & Campaigns Manager.

Celebros Search by Bridgeline offers a wide variety of features to enhance product discovery, recommendations for cross-sell/up-sell, campaign management and dynamic merchandising for increasing the cart size and driving incremental revenue. The NLP Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with very accurate and relevant results and recommendations. In addition to NLP search, Dairygold utilizes the Instant Search feature which presents dynamic search results in real-time as the user types a search query.

“Celebros Search is truly a one of a kind product,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “After implementing search using emerging technologies like AI and Machine Learning, we’re excited to see how our customers utilize our technologies to help elevate their business.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

