Smile Direct Club and Walmart Canada Launch In-Store Shops

SmileShop Pilot Expands Access to Affordable, Convenient Teeth Straightening Solution

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), the oral care company that created the first direct-to-consumer telehealth platform for teeth straightening, in partnership with Walmart Canada, today announced the launch of the brand’s signature SmileShop experience within select Walmart locations in Ontario and Alberta. SmileDirectClub will offer Walmart Canada shoppers a convenient, safe and affordable, doctor-directed remote solution for straightening their teeth.



“Launching SmileDirectClub’s SmileShop experience inside Walmart Canada stores continues our mission to bring more affordable and accessible care to consumers,” said Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. “By reaching customers in a place where they shop every day, SmileDirectClub can deepen and broaden our footprint in Canada, and bridge the gap in Canadians' access to affordable teeth straightening solutions.”

“Walmart Canada’s customers want an innovative shopping experience and SmileShops offer another option to help them save money and live better. As we continue expanding the in-store shopping options with more licensee partners, we’re thrilled to welcome SmileDirectClub to the team,” said Sam Hamam, Senior Director Licensees, Walmart Canada.



Walmart Canada SmileShop Locations:

About SmileShops

SmileDirectClub’s SmileShops in Walmart Canada, like the more than 350 SmileShop locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong, are staffed by SmileGuides who provide customers with a free 3D digital image of their teeth. The 3D images and customer profile are uploaded onto a proprietary teledentistry platform that allows SmileDirectClub’s affiliated network of Canada-registered dentists and orthodontists to remotely review, prescribe and manage a custom clear aligner treatment plan. SmileDirectClub’s clear aligner therapy is doctor-directed, doctor-prescribed and doctor-managed from start to finish of treatment and costs an average of 60% less than traditional orthodontic treatments.

Since 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped more than one million people achieve a straighter smile. SmileDirectClub expanded into Canada in 2018 and now has SmileShops located across five provinces. To learn more or to book an appointment, visit SmileDirectClub.ca .

About SmileDirectClub, Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.ca .

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

