C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System with Patented C-Bond Nanotechnology Stops Bullets

C-Bond ballistic-resistant system stops bullets fired from a semi-automatic rifle and handgun from penetrating glass windows at live demonstration

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, hosted a live demonstration of its ballistic-resistant technology this week at the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center outside Austin, TX. C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) stopped bullets from a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from penetrating glass windows.



C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

ALERRT training centers, considered to be the national standard for law enforcement and active shooter response training, provided the facilities and testing for the demonstration, which was attended by various Texas agencies, Austin area K-12 schools, and local law enforcement.

John Curnutt, Assistant Director at ALERRT and frequent expert contributor on CNN for active assailant/attack response and protection, called C-Bond a potential “game changer.” Curnutt said, “The C-Bond system proved it could stop bullets from penetrating glass. That could dramatically prevent or improve the survivor rate during an active assailant attack by providing a deterrent and increased reaction time. It was awesome to watch the demonstration and encourage other agencies, businesses, and schools in particular to look at this new technology to protect lives,” continued Curnutt.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the glass unit, enabling the window to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Automotive vertical sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Structural vertical sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the C-Bond system could dramatically prevent or improve the survivor rate during an active assailant attack by providing a deterrent and increased reaction time; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

