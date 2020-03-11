ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Receives Top Awards by Cybersecurity Excellence

Acknowledged for Solutions for Encryption, Threat Detection and Response, as well as Industry Compliance

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, including threat detection, investigation, containment and proactive asset protection, today announced that it won four prestigious 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.



ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions took home four awards in the following categories:

Encryption: ARIA Key Management Server - This award recognizes ARIA Key Management Server's proven ability to automatically generate and distribute encryption keys to manage all key management lifecycle requirements.





Network Detection and Response: ARIA Packet Intelligence - The ARIA Packet Intelligence solution demonstrated that it could successfully enable faster, better and more comprehensive threat detection, investigative response and immediate network threat containment—all without impacting network or application performance.





GDPR Compliance: ARIA Automated Investigative Response - In this category, ARIA Cybersecurity solutions showed how they can validate any type of intrusion, while it may be happening, and immediately notify the appropriate teams. This helps any company improve compliance with GDPR, PCI DSS, and other regulations.





Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response: ARIA Software-Defined Security - The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognized the ARIA SDS platform for its ability to orchestrate and protect any organization's environment by improving visibility into all network traffic. ARIA SDS helps modern security teams find threats that may normally be missed, and using surgical precision, stop them without disrupting valuable operations.

“We are proud to win these 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, especially since they represent the full range of capabilities our cybersecurity solutions deliver,” said Gary Southwell, general manager, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions. “Each of our ARIA solutions has been designed to give security operations center (SOC) teams innovative new ways to overcome traditional security-related challenges. Whether SOC professionals need ways to better manage encryption, improve network visibility, automate incident response and threat containment or comply with GDPR and other data privacy regulations, our solutions can help them achieve these goals, and more. We’re pleased that the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognized our leadership in these important categories.”

About the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. These awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor all internal network traffic, while capturing and feeding the right data to existing security tools to improve threat detection and surgically disrupt intrusions. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions each and every day to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way in cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com .

