Virtu Financial to Host Virtual Discussion with Piper Sandler

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) (“Virtu” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced it will host a virtual discussion with Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtu and Rich Repetto of Piper Sandler on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET. The call is in lieu of an investor meeting that was to be held at the FIA Boca conference on the same day which has been cancelled.



Investors and other interested parties may join the call in “listen only” mode and the replay by dialing (866) 923-9391 in the U.S. or (520) 809-9923 outside the U.S. The passcode is #4497579.

