MUSCLE MAKER GRILL ANNOUNCES NEW MILITARY VETERAN FRANCHISE PROGRAM

/EIN News/ -- Intended to Encourage Veteran Franchise Ownership via Discounted Franchise and Royalty Fees

Burleson, Texas, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) owner of Healthy Joe’s and Muscle Maker Grill fast casual restaurant brand, promoting a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced that it has launched a veteran focused discount program to engage retired military members and promote entrepreneurship through franchise ownership. The Company is offering qualified veterans a discount of 50% off the initial franchisee fee and 50% off the first-year royalties, and the company is investigating third party franchise financing opportunities to assist with associated build out costs. This will reduce the initial franchise fee from $35,000 to $17,500 and the program will be available to the first 50 eligible veterans.

Muscle Maker has been aggressively pursuing a non-traditional growth model that includes a growing, on-base, military presence. The Company has created this veteran focused program to engage and offer a small thanks to those that serve and protect our nation. In addition to our commitment to continue to provide a healthier alternative to those who serve and support the Unites States of America, we are also attempting to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to those that we feel can be excellent ambassadors of the growing brand. Muscle maker currently operates five military locations including Fort Bliss Army Base, two restaurants on Fort Benning Army Base, Fort Sill Army Base and Fort Meade Army Base and will open Camp Elmore Marine Base at the end of the month. The brand also recently announced that it has signed a lease to open on Fort Bragg Army Base, the largest military installation in the world located in North Carolina.

“As our military presence grows, there is an ever-increasing number of enlisted and retired veterans, as well as their extended families, who are building an increasing familiarity with our brand. As we begin to regrow our franchise network, this seemed like an excellent opportunity to give back, and to thank the hard-working men and women of the armed forces, by providing entrepreneurial opportunities." said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker, Inc.”

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill provides its guests healthier versions of mainstream-favorite dishes that taste great, making it convenient, affordable and enjoyable to eat healthy. Muscle Maker Grill’s diverse menu was created for everyone – fitness enthusiasts, those starting their journey to a healthier lifestyle, and people trying to eat better while on-the-go. Muscle Maker Grill does not sacrifice taste to serve healthy options.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:

Aimee Infante

609-408-0197

# # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.