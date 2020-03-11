iCIMS Launches Service and Advisor Partner Program

Leading cloud recruiting platform provider expands its partner ecosystem with third-party advisor services to further support customers in achieving talent acquisition success

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leading cloud recruiting platform provider, is expanding its partner ecosystem to include industry-recognized service providers who support employers across recruitment strategy, labor market intelligence, technology services and more, to further enable employers to reach their hiring goals. The iCIMS Service and Advisor Partner program will offer iCIMS’ 4,000+ customers worldwide with necessary expertise to stay ahead in today’s dynamic and competitive recruitment landscape.

The program is comprised of award-winning industry experts who support recruitment strategy, operations and technology, including the iCIMS platform. Advisors are certified on iCIMS’ technology and are able to support customers with:

Recruitment consulting (strategy, market intelligence, process design and change management)

Implementation and deployment

Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and staffing

Technology evaluation and optimization

System administration, reporting and integration

Custom training

“Recruitment success is critical to business success, and we’re proud that today’s leading organizations trust iCIMS as the backbone of those efforts,” said Al Jorajuria, senior vice president of services at iCIMS. “With the launch of the iCIMS Service and Advisor Partner Program, we will continue fostering the recruiting community and further support our customers’ needs by connecting them with trusted advisors who have the deep functional knowledge of our technology, in addition to industry expertise, to maximize client success.”

“World-class talent acquisition happens when people, process and technology are all aligned, and having expert partners is critical to making a difference,” said Michael Webster, director of global technology solutions and innovation at Cielo, a leading RPO partner. “Cielo is excited to partner with iCIMS to continue to use best-in-class functionality to deliver differentiated talent acquisition and business results for our customers. As a partner and advisor, Cielo is even better positioned to use our expertise and assist iCIMS clients with their alignment of technology to people and processes.”

Customers can learn more about this service offering and explore UNIFi, the industry’s largest ecosystem with nearly 300 HR software and service providers, by visiting the iCIMS Marketplace. Advisors interested in joining the program are invited to visit the iCIMS Partner Portal to learn more.

About iCIMS:

iCIMS is the leading cloud platform for recruiting. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of Fortune 100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

