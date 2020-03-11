Progressive Care Inc. Introduces Comprehensive Website Redesign

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website.



Technology development has been an integral goal at Progressive Care, offering the best user experience to our shareholders and customers has been paramount for the first quarter of 2020. The new website is now available to the public and will feature seven tabs, to include: company overview, news, events & presentations, financials, governance, stock, and investor resources. All crucial information related to Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), including the latest press releases, company events, quarterly results, and real-time stock quotes are now available at http://progressivecareus.com .

“We wanted to offer a platform that enhances transparency and gathers all relevant information related to the company. Our goal is to have more seamless engagement with the public and we felt that updating our digital assets is essential for success. Our executive team understands how connected healthcare and technology is and are taking full advantage of upcoming trends.” -Ms. Shital Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc.

During the preliminary first quarter, the Company has focused on technology and continues to stay abreast on trends. Progressive Care is building a team to continue upgrading its online presence and developing a new state-of-the-art platform that will connect the operations with not only its patients, but prescribers, staff, and anyone else who is involved in patient care.

“We’re moving at a fast pace and are excited about the introduction of our proprietary technology this year. We believe that the future of healthcare belongs to companies that understand how on-demand applications are changing the way healthcare will be delivered. Progressive Care Inc. will be at the forefront of this technological evolution and will continue to build shareholder value.”

Full investor’s deck presentation is now available to download from the website. For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the Company’s website.

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcorx.com

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com



