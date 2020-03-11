Andes to Presents Andes Custom Extensions to the RISC-V V5 CPU Core for Creating Highly Competitive True Wireless Stereo SoC Designs

/EIN News/ -- Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533) , a platinum founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and the leading supplier of 32/64-bit embedded CPU cores with solutions serving in excess of 5-billion SoCs covering a wide range of applications, today announced its RISC-V CON Online webinar series . The first will feature Advanced Engineer Tung Wei describing how using Andes Custom Extensions (ACE) with Andes RISC-V CPU cores can create a highly competitive SoC.

“Andes RISC-V CPU and it flexibility will create a friendly platform of design SoCs. For example, the market for adding TWS which is also supported by Andes to wireless earbuds in 2020 will double in size over 2019 and chip designers are scrambling to produce solutions to meet this demand,” declared Andes President, Frankwell Jyh-Ming Lin. “Furthermore, within these earbuds are small microchips, microphones, and sensors that can recognize voices, monitor noise levels, and detect motion. Using ACE to add acceleration to our D25F RISC-V CPU core enables SoC designers to enhance performance and reduce power of their SoC design. Join the Andes RISC-V CON Online webinar series to learn how easy it is to add custom instructions for your TWS design.”

The Andes RISC-V CON Online webinar will be presented in Chinese and English to serve the broad international base of potential customers. The schedule is as follows:

March 12th and 26th,

April 9th and 23rd,

May 7th and 20th, and

June 11th

July 2nd.

English presentations will begin at 9AM and again at 3PM Pacific Daylight Time each conference date. Chinese presentations will begin at 2PM Pacific Daylight time. To register please visit the RISC-V CON Online webinar series website.

About Andes Technology

Fifteen years after starting from scratch, Andes Technology Corporation is now a world class creator of innovative high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit processor cores and associated development environment that serves the rapidly growing global market for embedded system applications. A founding Platinum member of RISC-V Foundation, Andes is the first mainstream CPU vendor that has adopted the RISC-V as the base of its fifth-generation architecture, the AndeStar™ V5. To meet the demanding requirements of today's electronic devices, Andes delivers highly configurable and performance-efficient CPU cores with full-featured integrated development environment and comprehensive software/hardware solutions to help customers innovate their SoC in a shorter time to market. Since 2018, the yearly volume of SoCs Embedded with Andes CPUs has surpassed the 1-billion mark. Andes Technology's comprehensive RISC-V CPU families range from the entry-level 32-bit N22, mid-range 32-bit N25F/D25F/A25 and 64-bit NX25F/AX25, to the high-end multicore A(X)25MP, NX27V, A(X)27, and A(X)45.

Jonah McLeod +1 (510) 449-8634 Jonahm@andestch.com



