LexaGene Provides Corporate Update

Responds to demand for better diagnostics of COVID-19

BEVERLY, Mass., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB: LXXGF ; TSX-V: LXG ) (the "Company"), a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for rapid pathogen detection and other molecular markers, provides the following corporate update on the development of its commercial technology and information on how the Company has responded to the demand for its technology in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.



In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the World Health Organization has declared a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ and the FDA has encouraged CLIA labs and IVD manufacturers to submit applications for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to help address the lack of quality diagnostics to fight this disease. The FDA’s track record of granting EUA during declared emergencies, such as the Ebola and Zika outbreaks, provides management confidence that the Company’s decision to pursue EUA is in the best interest of its shareholders, its future customers and the patients they serve. Due to the overwhelming interest in LexaGene’s rapid, on-site analyzer for the detection of novel infectious diseases like COVID-19, LexaGene is taking every measure to accelerate its FDA EUA submission.

LexaGene CEO and Founder, Dr. Jack Regan explains, “The rapid spread of the novel disease COVID-19, with infections reported in more than 90 countries and 37 U.S. states, highlights the failure of existing diagnostics to contain a novel pathogen successfully. To contribute to the solution for this outbreak and make us better prepared for the next outbreak, LexaGene is now aggressively pursuing the clinical diagnostics market. We also have the personnel in place to remain on track to penetrate veterinary diagnostics, food safety and other markets that require open-access testing.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak, LexaGene has not only performed in-house testing on its LX Analyzer using the CDC’s coronavirus test, but the Company is also developing robust tests of its own for SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID-19, as well as tests for influenza A & B, human metapneumovirus, RSV, and human adenovirus, as a start for a syndromic respiratory panel. LexaGene is talking to several groups about placing one of its beta instruments in the field for research coronavirus testing. The Company plans to submit its own COVID-19 test to the FDA for EUA to be run on the LX Analyzer.

Over the last several months, LexaGene has made significant enhancements to the LX Analyzer, resulting in advanced performance while reducing manufacturing costs for improved margins of the commercial unit. The Company has begun manufacturing some of the more complicated components of the instrument, such as its optical module, and made several improvements to the analyzer’s design, including:

Design work for improved manufacturing and serviceability

30% reduction in size for an upgraded optical module

40% reduction in manufacturing costs for improved unit pricing

15-fold improvement in sensitivity due to a new sample prep cartridge (from initial data)

A new fluidic configuration that reduces number of pumps and valves by half

Progress towards developing software to improve system usability

Furthermore, the Company has recently contracted an internationally renowned industrial design firm, Ximedica , to accelerate its commercialization efforts. In addition, the Company is in the final stages of hiring key positions in sales, product marketing, quality, regulatory affairs, engineering, and application support. The Company expects to announce some of these hires in the near future.

LexaGene President and Co-founder Daryl Rebeck concludes, “LexaGene’s progress has been tremendous. We’re doing each step of development properly and we are on track to deliver a next-generation pathogen detection system in Q3 of this year.”

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The LX Analyzer delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in about 1 hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

