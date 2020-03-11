Yooz Wins Third Consecutive FinTech Breakthrough Award

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz , a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based AP automation, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Procure-to-Pay Software” award for the third year in a row by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today.



Yooz’s unique cloud-based invoice and payment processing (AP) automation solution leverages optical character recognition (OCR), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics process automation (RPA) technologies to deliver an amazing level of automation with extreme simplicity, traceability, and security in a complete end-to-end purchasing and invoice processing solution that also improves fraud detection.

“The entire Yooz platform, business model, and business purpose is built on minimizing human intervention,” said Laurent Charpentier, COO and Chief Innovation Officer, Yooz. “In other words, the cloud-based system moves the document through the entire process with no human touching paper. Our goal is to empower our customers to focus on other critical areas of the business, like making more strategic decisions and improving supplier relationships.” He goes on, “As we strive to provide the most innovative solutions to our customers, we are proud to once again be considered a “breakthrough” company.”

“Since Yooz was awarded back-to-back 2018 and 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards for ‘Best Procure-to-Pay Software,’ the company continues its impressive growth trajectory, propelled by innovative, emerging technologies like AI and machine learning to improve and enhance document classification, recognition, and fraud detection functionalities,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “While many companies find it difficult to continue to stay ahead of the curve, Yooz continually challenges themselves to continue to “break through” the FinTech space and we are excited to once again recognize the Company in our 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from across the globe.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 3,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide. Yooz’s unique solution leverages advanced technologies powered by AI to deliver an amazing level of automation. Additionally, Yooz integrates seamlessly with more than 200 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

Yooz North America is headquartered in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area with global offices in Europe. For more information on the multi-award-winning Yooz invoice and payment processing solution, visit www.GetYooz.com .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .





Media Contact Connie Glover Yooz Inc. Phone: 832-384-9669 E-mail: connie.glover@GetYooz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.