Malia Lewin Joins CherryCircle Software as Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CherryCircle Software, Inc. announced today that Malia Lewin has joined its executive management team as Chief Business Officer. CherryCircle has developed the QbDVision® software platform to help pharma and biotech companies with product lifecycle management specifically related to the development of their drug manufacturing processes. Ms. Lewin brings deep experience leading business and sales strategy in these industries, most recently at Veeva Systems, and she has joined the CherryCircle team to accelerate the adoption of QbDVision in the biopharma industries.



“We are very proud of the product we have built and the traction we have gained since launching QbDVision,” said Yash Sabharwal, President and CEO, CherryCircle Software. “We are thrilled to have Malia join our leadership team as we enter our next phase of growth. Her experience and previous success with building relationships with customers are critical for us as we enter this next phase of growth. Her passion for the industry and for collaboration and education throughout the customer lifecycle is a perfect match for our market.”

“I am excited to join CherryCircle and lead us forward in advancing our growth strategy,” said Ms. Lewin. “Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to see companies through times of rapid growth while creating trust and collaborative relationships with customers. I look forward to the opportunity to apply this know-how in advancing the CherryCircle mission to bring digital transformation to pharma and biotech manufacturing. The company’s innovative and forward-thinking solutions, along with its unique and fun culture are what attracted me to this incredibly diverse team.”

Ms. Lewin has over 18 years of experience in the life sciences industry as a lobbyist, public policy strategist, crisis manager, business strategist, and most recently a technology strategy expert. Prior to joining CherryCircle, Malia was Director of Global Oncology Strategy at Veeva Systems, Inc. where she was responsible for helping Veeva design, develop, and launch software products to support industry trends and the wide variety of business objectives in the oncology biopharmaceutical space. Prior to joining Veeva, Malia spent seven years as Vice President of Client Services & Head of Strategic Operations for Rivermark, LLC (now an IQVIA Company) and served as CEO of an industry-funded non-profit and as a member of a think tank designed to help a large hospital system create technology products for patients difficult to reach via the traditional healthcare infrastructure. Ms. Lewin is also an attorney by training.

About CherryCircle Software

CherryCircle Software, Inc. builds cloud-based software applications to help the biopharmaceutical industry accelerate therapies to patients by deploying the latest digital and automation technologies which reduce the time and cost of product development without sacrificing product quality. Its flagship platform, QbDVision®, provides simple, yet powerful knowledge and quality risk management tools to facilitate robust manufacturing process development and product life cycle management driven by data and science, enabled by people, and powered by innovation and automation. Founded in 2016 by pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality experts, CherryCircle is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.qbdvision.com and follow us on Twitter at @QbDVision.

CherryCircle Media Contact

Luke Guerrero

Chief Operating Officer

luke@qbdvision.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.