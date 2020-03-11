HP Inc. Recognized as “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR 2020”
Company continues mission to provide the most sustainable PC portfolio in the world
/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. announced it has been recognized with the “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” designation for 30 consumer and commercial displays. The designation demonstrates the company’s commitment to driving a more sustainable ecosystem across the Personal Systems portfolio.
Products that are recognized as the “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” prevent greenhouse gas emissions by meeting rigorous energy efficiency performance levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Our Personal Systems business is thriving and we continue to advance how we design and build our displays. Specifically, our commercial display line up is not only built from the ground up with sustainability in mind, but also created to ensure maximum productivity while at the office or working from home,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “From the world’s first display manufactured with ocean bound platics1 - HP EliteDisplay E273D - to building energy efficient devices and accessories made with recycled plastic bottles2, we are focused on creating beautiful and productive products that push sustainability boundaries.”
HP’s innovative consumer displays recognized for “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” include:
- HP Pavilion 27-inch FHD Display
- HP 20kh 19.5-inch Monitor
- HP 22uh 21.5-inch LED Backlit Monitor
- HP 22y Display 21.5-inch Display
- HP 22yh 21.5-inch Display
- HP 24o 24-inch LED Backlit Monitor
- HP 27m 27-inch Display
- HP 27o 27-inch Display
- HP 27w 27-inch Display
- HP 25er 25-inch Monitor
- HP 25f 25-inch Display
HP’s innovative commercial displays recognized for “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” include:
- HP EliteDisplay S14 14-inch Portable Display
- HP EliteDisplay E190i 18.9-inch LED Backlit IPS Monitor
- HP EliteDisplay E223 21.5-inch Monitor
- HP EliteDisplay E233 23-inch Monitor
- HP EliteDisplay E243 23-inch Monitor
- HP EliteDisplay E243i 24-inch Monitor
- HP EliteDisplay E243m 24-inch Monitor
- HP EliteDisplay E273 27-inch Monitor
- HP P22h 21.5-inch G4 Monitor
- HP P24h G4 23.8-inch Monitor
- HP P27h G4 27-inch Monitor
- HP N223 21.5-inch Monitor
- HP P174 17-inch Monitor
- HP P204 19.5-inch Monitor
- HP P204v 19.5-inch Monitor
- HP P224 21.5-inch Monitor
- HP P244 23.8-inch Monitor
- HP P274 27-inch Monitor
- HP V194 18.5-inch Monitor
ENERGY STAR® displays are available through HP.com, shop at HP here. Displays are also available via select retailers and resellers.
ENERGY STAR® displays available via Amazon include:
- HP Pavilion 27-inch FHD Display
- HP 22uh 21.5-inch LED Backlit Monitor
- HP 22yh 21.5-inch Display
- HP 24o 24-inch LED Backlit Monitor
- HP 27o 27-inch Display
- HP 25er 25-inch Monitor
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
- Based on HP's internal analysis as of May 2019. Display’s 85% post-consumer recycled plastic content consists of 5% ocean bound plastic materials by weight.
- Select HP accessories contain differing percentages of recycled plastics (plastics bottles).
- Based on 14" portable displays as of May 1, 2018.
Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bba893f-4c80-4d6a-a61e-43f8e99a21f8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e30ed8f8-b21b-4480-a949-ef36977012ff
Kaitlyn Dierkes, HP (Personal Systems) Kaitlyn.M.Dierkes@hp.com www.hp.com/go/newsroom
HP EliteDisplay S14
HP EliteDisplay S14 is the world’s first 14-inch USB Type-C® portable display[3], designed for dual-screen productivity on the go.
HP Pavilion 27-inch FHD Display
HP Pavilion 27-inch FHD Display designed for the ultimate multi-media experience with built-in speakers custom-tuned by B&O PLAY and pop-up privacy camera for added security.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.