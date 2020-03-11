Large Russian VMware Cloud Provider Adopts Cloudian Object Storage as Foundation for New Service Offerings

DataLine to Provide Customers with Limitlessly Scalable, Fully S3-Compatible Storage Under Consumption-Based Pricing Model

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and MOSCOW, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® and DataLine today announced that DataLine, a leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service company in Russia, will deploy Cloudian’s object storage solution for VMware Cloud Providers. Managed directly from VMware Cloud Director, the Cloudian solution enables these cloud providers to offer new and enhanced S3-based storage services that leverage its limitless scalability, cost-effectiveness and rich feature set.



DataLine serves a broad range of customers, including top banks, retailers, social networking companies and media organizations—many of which require their data to be stored in Russia for regulatory reasons. As the amount of data DataLine was managing continued to grow, the company began looking for a storage solution that could handle this growth, support the rapidly expanding ecosystem of S3-based applications and easily integrate into its VMware environment. After investigating the Cloudian-VMware offering, DataLine knew it was the right choice.

“We like Cloudian’s fully native S3 compatibility, the ability to deploy object storage as software, and the solution’s multi-tenancy,” said Sergey Mishchuk, CTO at DataLine. “In addition, we knew the flexibility of consumption-based pricing would be a key benefit for both DataLine and our customers, as we would only pay for incremental storage as needed rather than buying extra storage capacity up front.”

DataLine will use the Cloudian-VMware object storage platform as the foundation for new storage service offerings, including Backup-as-a-Service, Archive-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service.

In addition to full S3 compatibility and multi-tenancy, Cloudian object storage benefits include:

The ability to start small and scale without interruption to an exabyte of storage.

Geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers.

Advanced security features such as Write Once, Read Many (WORM) and Object Lock data immutability for ransomware protection and compliance.

Integrated management tools such as billing and quality of service controls.

“Object storage is an important element of the IT infrastructure we provide to our customers,” said Mishchuk. “With the new Cloudian-VMware solution, we’re able to deliver cloud-native, object storage-based services at a lower cost than the largest hyperscalers, all within Russia and supported by Russian-speaking engineers.”

“For leading independent cloud providers like DataLine, customers’ evolving data storage and protection needs are creating greater business opportunities,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “We’re excited to be partnering with VMware to help DataLine capitalize on these opportunities—providing an object storage platform on which it can build new value-add service offerings.”

For more information on Cloudian Object Storage for VMware Cloud Director, go to https://cloudian.com/vmware/ .

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

About DataLine

DataLine is one of the largest VMware cloud providers in Russia. It provides a full cloud ecosystem for big and medium-size businesses: starting from traditional IaaS, S3, backup and DRaaS, as well as DBaaS and Containers/DevOps-as-a-Service. More about DataLine at dtln.ru/en.

