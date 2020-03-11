PayScale Reveals Most Companies Only Raised Pay 1 to 3%

New compensation report shows many employees also won’t see a substantial pay increase in 2020, unless they’re highly skilled or holding a 'hard to fill' job

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayScale, Inc ., the leader in modern compensation data and software, today released the results of its annual survey, the 2020 Compensation Best Practices Report , which examines the trends and attitudes of employers pertaining to topics such as compensation, retention and employee engagement. The latest report shows retention is a top concern for employers, yet the majority of companies -- 67 percent -- awarded pay raises to employees that were just 3 percent or less. While the overall landscape for pay raises is bleak, this year's report shows employers are utilizing compensation increases to attract highly skilled employees for the most competitive positions and industries in the talent economy.



“This year's compensation research shows the common belief about stagnant wage growth is much more nuanced when we look at the compensation across specific jobs,” said Wendy Brown, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing at PayScale. “Companies are rewarding employees in jobs that are hard to fill with increased pay. However, employers who are concerned about retention across their organizations should look at raising pay in a meaningful way more broadly to ensure their entire workforce feels valued and employees are more likely to remain in their positions.”

The 2020 Compensation Best Practices Report analyzed responses from nearly 5,000 employers representing every industry across the U.S. Here are some other highlights from the compensation report:

Raises awarded were less than those in the budget. Overall, the pay raises organizations gave to their employees in 2019 were actually less than what they had initially allocated in their budgets. Forty-five percent of organizations planned to give pay raises of 3 percent or higher, however, only 38 percent actually did so.

