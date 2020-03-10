ADVENTURE DENTAL VISION AND ORTHODONTICS TO OFFER FREE DENTAL AND VISION SCREENINGS FOR KIDS AT MARCH 14 BLOCK PARTY

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 14TH, Adventure Dental and Vision will be co-hosting a neighborhood block party with Adelante Thrift store who is celebrating 5 years at their location at the Tower Shopping Center in Kansas City, KS.



Adventure Dental and Vision’s mission is to improve access to care for all children and increase awareness of how important dental health and good vision are to a child’s wellbeing. The neighborhood block party is one way to achieve that mission.

“The block party is all about bringing the community together. At Adventure, connecting with our community is central to how we do business. The block party will give us the opportunity to meet families in the neighborhood as well as support other businesses.” says Tamela Carter, Adventure Dental and Vision Community Outreach Manager for Kansas City.

Adventure will be conducting free dental and vision screenings for kids up to age 21. For dental that means staff will take a look at the overall appearance of the mouth to see if there are any visible signs of tooth decay and will offer parents information on basic dental hygiene that they can use at home. Basic vision screening will test near and far sightedness. If a child fails one of these tests then parents will receive that information and staff can answer any questions they have about follow up.

What: Neighborhood Block Party with free dental and vision screenings for kids.

When: Saturday, March 14th from 10 a.m. – 2p.m.

Location: 3716 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS. In the Tower Plaza Shopping Center at the corner of N. 38th Street and State Ave.

About Adventure Dental and Vision

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 21 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive.

We accept most insurance plans, including KanCare (Aetna, Sunflower and United Healthcare) and TRICARE.

