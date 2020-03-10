Micron Samples the Industry’s First uMCP Product With LPDDR5 to Increase Performance and Battery Life in 5G Smartphones

The multichip package combines low-power DRAM and NAND with an onboard controller to use 40% less board space

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it began sampling the industry’s first universal flash storage (UFS) multichip package (uMCP) with low-power DDR5 (LPDDR5) DRAM. The uMCP provides high-density and low-power storage designed to fit on slim and compact midrange smartphone designs.



Micron’s new uMCP5 packaging builds on the company’s innovation and leadership in multichip form factors. Micron uMCPs combine low-power DRAM with NAND and an onboard controller, using 40% less space compared to a two-chip solution. This optimized configuration saves power, reduces memory footprint and enables smaller and more agile smartphone designs.

“Featuring the latest LPDRAM and UFS interface, this first-in-the-industry packaging solution offers a 50% increase in memory and storage bandwidth while reducing power,” said Dr. Raj Talluri senior vice president and general manager at Micron. “Our new uMCP5 package enables midrange 5G smartphones to operate with the ultra-low latency response times and low power modes necessary to support flagship smartphone features such as multiple high-resolution cameras, multiplayer gaming and AR/VR applications.”

Micron’s uMCP5 uses advanced 1y nm DRAM process technology and the world’s smallest 512Gb 96L 3D NAND die. The 297-ball grid array (BGA) package supports two-channel LPDDR5 with speeds up to 6,400Mbps, a 50% performance increase over the previous-generation interface. The new package also provides the highest storage and memory density available for uMCP form factors in the market today, at 256GB and 12GB, respectively.

The uMCP is an ideal solution for Micron’s LPDDR5 DRAM. Micron’s next-generation LPDDR5 memory addresses the higher memory performance and lower energy consumption demands of 5G networks, which will start deploying globally at scale in 2020. Micron LPDDR5 allows 5G smartphones to process data at peak speeds of up to 6.4Gbps, which is critical for preventing data-processing bottlenecks.

Micron’s uMCP5 package for LPDDR5 is available for immediate sampling to select partners.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com .

© 2020 Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact Erica Pompen Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1873 epompen@micron.com Micron Investor Relations Contact Farhan Ahmad Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1927 farhanahmad@micron.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.