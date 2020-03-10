Prominent Iranian Attorney, Sean Mireskandari, Establishes Group to Aid in Dispersing Coronavirus Vaccines to Iran

Sean Mireskandari

Sean Mireskandari formed "Vaccines Without Borders" to raise money to buy 80 million vaccines from the Israeli Pharmaceutical Company.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran is yet again facing another crisis, this time due to the Coronavirus. Iran is second to China in this epidemic where already the death toll is at catastrophic levels. The true total of deaths are not being released by the Islamic Republic.

Most of the world are not willing or are unable to deal with Iran due to its behavior over the last 40 years.

Through his connections, Shahrokh "Sean" Mireskandari, an expat lawyer living in Los Angeles, has formed a group of Iranian expats called Vaccines Without Borders to raise money to buy 80 million vaccines from the Israeli Pharmaceutical Company . The pharmaceutical company has recently announced that they have been successful in finding a vaccine and will be ready to distribute the Coronavirus vaccine in a few weeks.

The Iranian people have yet again suffered due to 40 years of dishonesty, corruption, and mismanagement by the Islamic regime. Facing serious sanctions, the regime is still not willing to face reality and unwilling to start behaving like a normal country in order to be accepted into the world community.

The regime is willing to spend billions of dollars on its nefarious activity, while not willing to save its own people.

Mireskandari has started to raise money to buy 80 million vaccines and give it to the Iranian people for free.

He has also hired the Sandler Reiff law firm in Washington, DC, to deal with the US Government and make sure that the group is not violating any sanctions. If the sanctions at present prevent the distribution of the vaccine to the people of Iran, the group will contact President Trump and request a waiver. Mireskandari believes that President Trump will always help those in need especially in such circumstances where 80 million Iranians are at serious risk.

Mireskandari has already contacted the Minority Groups of Iran such as the Kurds, Baluchi’s, Sunni Arabs, and other minorities as well as the religious minorities in Iran such as Jews, Armenians, Sunnis, Zoroastrians, and Bahai’s to aid in getting the vaccines to their people.

Mireskandari is concerned that the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially Khamenei will not allow the vaccines to go into Iran because it is from Israel and therefore contingency plans are being made to bring the vaccines to the border of neighboring countries for Iranians to go to locations and get vaccinated.

Vaccines Without Borders is taking an initiative to aid everyone by making the the vaccines free of charge. Mireskandari’s plan is to also get the aid of the Red Cross and other established respected charities to assist in the distribution. Any and all funds raised will be paid directly to these charities or directly to the Israeli Pharmaceutical Company.

Some of the top Iranian celebrities, such as international singers Sattar and Jamshid Alimorad, as well as famous Iranians, such as Dr Alireza Nourizadeh, have already agreed to be involved and assist the Iranian people in the venture.



