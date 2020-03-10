UNITA calls for Nation unity

Huambo, ANGOLA, March 10 - The Angola's main opposition UNITA party provincial secretary in Huambo, Alcino Jonas Kuvalela defended this Tuesday in southern province a greater unity for the defense and preservation of the achievements obtained and resolution of problems that hinder the country development.,

The politician made the statements in the press released to balance activities related to the opening of the main opposition party political year in Huambo, held on March 7th.

Alcino Jonas Kuvavela highlighted the need of Angolans to be more committed with the national reconciliation for peace preservation cultivating a culture of living together in difference and pledge in the country's development challenges.

The official referred that the social problems that the country faces are common to all Angolans and, therefore, they do not choose militants.

However, the politician advanced that the social problems exceed the party organization's size and ideologies and challenge the citizenship of any citizen regardless of their political affiliation, religious, race and ethnic group.

For this reason, he continued saying that it is imperative that everyone unites to do positive things for the country, with the aim of promoting macroeconomic and social stability that guarantees the well-being of citizens, like other parts of the world.

Therefore, in this regard, Alcino Jonas Kuvavela drew attention to the involvement of all in raising the population's awareness of preventive measures in relation to various diseases.

