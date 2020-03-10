Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces a Global Settlement on All Legal Disputes Related to Founder Robert Oblon, Jordan Brock and Alchemist Holdings, LLC.

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Network Wire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG ), formerly Sharing Services Inc., ( and its subsidiaries) along with Robert Oblon, Jordan Brock and Alchemist Holdings, LLC are pleased to announce that, effective today, the foregoing parties have reached an amicable agreement concerning all disputes pending between them (including all litigation matters). A comprehensive settlement agreement has been executed which provides for the complete resolution of all disputes and further envisions a constructive relationship between all the parties on a go forward basis.

All parties see the tremendous potential of Sharing Services and have agreed to move forward in a manner that can allow for the successful operation and growth of the Company as well as the continued success of its strategic partners and most importantly, the more than 25,000 distributors of the Company’s health and wellness product line.



We want to thank everyone involved for their continued support.



Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., (“Sharing Services” or “the Company”) is a diversified company, with Elepreneurs Holdings and Elevacity Holdings being its primary operating subsidiaries. The Company markets and distributes health and wellness products that are sold under the Elevate brand through an independent sales force of distributors, or Elepreneurs, using a marketing strategy which is a form of direct selling. The Company’s current product offerings include its Elevate health and wellness product line, launched in December 2017. The Company’s Elevate product line consists of Nutraceutical products that the Company refers to as “D.O.S.E.” (which stands for: Dopamine, Oxytocin, Serotonin and Endorphins). For more information, visit www.SHRG.com , www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.



Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext 201

Info@SHRGinc.com



Corporate Communications:

Network Wire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com







