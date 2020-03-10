Official Statement on Barga Attack, in Northern Burkina Faso

The United States condemns the brutal attack and murders perpetrated this past Sunday leaving 43 dead from the commune of Barga in northern Burkina Faso. We remain united with our Burkinabe partners in our common fight against the forces that seek to dismantle the long history of coexistence in Burkina Faso throughout all its diverse communities. We remain steadfast in our determination to promote peace, tolerance, and progress. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless attack, and we lower our flag to half mast in solidarity during the 48 hours of national mourning.



