Director/PDMR Shareholding
/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
March 10, 2020
This notification relates to a purchase and a sale of the same number of shares and is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Gerard
|Last Name(s)
|Kleisterlee
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|Euro
|Price (Average)
|€ 15.953
|Volume
|10,000
|Total
|€ 159,530.00
|Aggregated information
Shares were PURCHASED in batches
|Batch 1
|Batch 2
|Batch 3
|Batch 4
|Volume
|1,955
|1,342
|1.193
|5,510
|Price
|€ 15.95
|€ 15.952
|€ 15.954
|€ 15.956
|Total
|€ 31,182.25
|€ 21,407.584
|€ 19,033.122
|€ 87,917.56
|Date of transaction
|March 9, 2020
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|Currency
|Euro
|Price (Average)
|€ 16.088
|Volume
|10,000
|Total
|€ 160,880.00
|Aggregated information
Shares were SOLD in batches
|Trade
|Batch 1
|Batch 2
|Batch 3
|Volume
|3,530
|4,314
|2,156
|Price
|€ 16.09
|€ 16.088
|€ 16.086
|Total
|€ 56,797.70
|€ 69,403.632
|€ 34,681.416
|Date of transaction
|March 9, 2020
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
