Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 10, 2020

This notification relates to a purchase and a sale of the same number of shares and is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Gerard Last Name(s) Kleisterlee 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Currency Euro Price (Average) € 15.953 Volume 10,000 Total € 159,530.00 Aggregated information

Shares were PURCHASED in batches



Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Batch 4 Volume 1,955 1,342 1.193 5,510 Price € 15.95 € 15.952 € 15.954 € 15.956 Total € 31,182.25 € 21,407.584 € 19,033.122 € 87,917.56 Date of transaction March 9, 2020 Place of transaction Amsterdam 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Sale of shares Currency Euro Price (Average) € 16.088 Volume 10,000 Total € 160,880.00 Aggregated information

Shares were SOLD in batches



Trade Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Volume 3,530 4,314 2,156 Price € 16.09 € 16.088 € 16.086 Total € 56,797.70 € 69,403.632 € 34,681.416 Date of transaction March 9, 2020 Place of transaction Amsterdam

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034



