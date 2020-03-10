There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,978 in the last 365 days.

Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 10, 2020

This notification relates to a purchase and a sale of the same number of shares and is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Gerard
Last Name(s) Kleisterlee
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Non-executive Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Currency Euro
Price (Average) € 15.953
Volume 10,000
Total € 159,530.00
Aggregated information
Shares were PURCHASED in batches

 
  Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Batch 4
Volume 1,955 1,342 1.193 5,510
Price € 15.95 € 15.952 € 15.954 € 15.956
Total € 31,182.25 € 21,407.584 € 19,033.122 € 87,917.56
 
Date of transaction March 9, 2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
Currency Euro
Price (Average) € 16.088
Volume 10,000
Total € 160,880.00
Aggregated information
Shares were SOLD in batches

 
Trade Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3
Volume 3,530 4,314 2,156
Price € 16.09 € 16.088 € 16.086
Total € 56,797.70 € 69,403.632 € 34,681.416
 
Date of transaction March 9, 2020
Place of transaction Amsterdam

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

