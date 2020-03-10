ESA Collaboration between Gilat and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies Now Presented at Satellite 2020

Uniquely designed small form factor ESA terminal is on display at Carlisle Interconnect Technologies booth # 309 at Satellite 2020 in Washington DC

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today the collaboration with Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of high-performance wire and cable, on a newly designed ESA terminal with an integrated Thermal Management Solution. The uniquely designed small form factor ESA terminal is on display at the Satellite 2020 show in Washington DC at CIT’s booth #309.



Gilat's Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) was the first-ever to demonstrate in-flight operation over Ka on a commercial aircraft. A series of successful test flights took place over the last few months over GEO and LEO satellites. The ESA terminal is a fully electronic beam steering, no moving parts terminal, featuring wide instantaneous bandwidth, wideband frequency support, instantaneous beam switching and gate-to-gate operation. The elegant compact design by CIT exhibits an ultra-low profile, small footprint and an all-inclusive offering of outdoor antenna equipment in a single line replacement unit for: antenna, baseplate, skirt and transparent radome.

"Gilat is most pleased to join forces with its partner, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and to present Gilat's ESA terminal in CIT’s booth at Satellite," said Roni Stoleru, Vice President Antenna Products & Strategy at Gilat. "Carlisle Interconnect Technologies’ team is the expert in innovative Thermal Management Solutions (TMS) and we couldn’t be more pleased with the elegant and compact design of Gilat's proven technology for which we are already seeing significant market interest."

“We are delighted to collaborate with Gilat and to display the ESA terminal in our booth in Satellite 2020," said Kris Samuelson, Director of Sales, IFCE/Interiors at CIT. “Gilat's proven and scalable technology easily integrates our Thermal Management Solution for both the small form factor business and general aviation market, as well as the commercial aviation market."

About Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of high-performance wire and cable, including optical fiber. Having started operations in 1940, the company has grown its product portfolio to include specialty and filtered connectors, contacts, integrated systems and cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, avionics trays, and installation kits. In addition to its vast product breadth, CIT provides consumers with a higher level of support by offering engineering and certification services for the demanding environments of the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, industrial, test and measurement, and medical industries. For more information, please visit www.carlisleit.com .

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

