Fitness Expert Chad Tackett Explains Why You Need Cardio and Strength Training

HAPPY VALLEY, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to improving fitness and losing fat, it’s no secret that a combination of exercise and healthy, mindful eating is the best way to reach your goals. But what kind of exercise should you be doing? Many people advocate for either cardiovascular (cardio) or resistance training (strength training or weightlifting). Chad Tackett , the founder of the renowned online weight loss plan Committed 100, says a balance of both is ideal.Cardio exercise increases the heart rate and gets your blood pumping. Examples of cardio including brisk walking, jogging, hiking, biking, swimming, dancing, using the Stairmaster or elliptical, kickboxing, etc. In addition to burning calories and fat, cardio can improve your stamina and endurance, reduce blood pressure, and improve your immune system, Chad Tackett says . Many fitness professionals say cardio is the best exercise for weight loss specifically because it burns the highest number of calories in a shorter time span compared to weightlifting.However, Chad Tackett says, strength training is also essential. Muscle burns more calories than fat, even when the body is at rest, he explains. The objective of strength training is to increase muscle mass and tone. This can include weightlifting with dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, or machines. It can also include calisthenics (bodyweight resistance exercises) and training with resistance bands.With more muscle mass comes a higher metabolism, meaning your body is more efficient at burning calories and fat. This is particularly important during periods when you can’t do cardio exercise, whether it’s due to illness or a hectic schedule or vacation. Chad Tackett says adding even just one pound of muscle can help you burn up to 50 more calories per day while at rest. This means adding five pounds of muscle could help you burn 250 more calories per day while at rest, a significant amount considering a caloric deficit of 500 calories per day is typically recommended for those looking to lose one pound of fat per week.Cardio and strength training have undeniable benefits, Chad Tackett says. Incorporating a bit of both, along with healthy eating, can make you unstoppable.More on Chad TackettIn the past 25 years since creating Committed 100, the world’s first online weight loss program, Chad Tackett has helped people in over 100 countries, of various ages, sizes, and backgrounds, achieve their health and fitness goals. He endeavors to help people make healthy and sustainable lifestyle changes to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives without giving up their favorite foods or suffering through boring workouts.If you are ready to fundamentally change how you think about food for the long-term and “fix” your metabolism visit https://joinnow.live/s/NIVPrO to watch this free training by Chad Tackett at Committed 100.Visit http://committed100.com/ to learn more about the Committed 100 online weight loss program by Chad Tackett.



