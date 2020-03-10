Cutting Edge Real Estate Podcast Interviews Scott Freerksen of LakefrontLiving.com

LakefrontLiving.com Serves Lake Home Real Estate Markets Nationwide

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Harper of the Cutting Edge Real Estate Podcast interviewed Scott Freerksen of national lake homes website LakefrontLiving.com.

In the interview, Freerksen describes his unique business model that specializes in the lakefront home markets in every state.

"One way of describing ourselves is that we're like a RE/MAX for lake homes," Freerksen said. "The franchise model allows us to create and fine tune systems, and those systems allow the people running them to step back and enjoy the fruits of their labor a bit."

With more than 20 years in real estate, and a lifelong resident of lake houses, Freerksen says the lakefront lifestyle is truly a passion. He says he likes to work with agents who also have that passion, because it comes through in their business relationships.

"When you understand that you can go our for a midnight boat ride, or water ski with your kids in the summer, or sit on the deck with a cup of coffee in the morning, it changes everything," he says. "You want to share that experience with your clients."

He says that as an online business, he's found that ranking on the search engines is a key driver.

"Showing up on page one of Google not only helps get traffic and convert leads, but it helps our franchisees get listings," he said. "We work hard to ensure our agents get the online exposure they need to succeed in the lakefront real estate business."

