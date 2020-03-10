Freebird Announces Strategic Partnership with the Los Angeles Kings

Kings to Provide Rides for Season Ticket Members Through Freebird Rewards Mobile App

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebird, a free iOS and Android app that works with Uber and Lyft to save people money by offering cash back deals and reward points (redeemable for cash) on every ride, today announced it has become the official rideshare rewards partner of the Los Angeles Kings and has partnered with the team to utilize the Freebird platform to enable the team to enhance the fan experience with rides and other unique rewards packages.



The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will allow Freebird users to purchase LA Kings tickets through rewards points and cash earned in their Freebird account. Rides to STAPLES Center through the Freebird app will be included with Freebird Ticket Pack to six remaining 2020 LA Kings home games. In addition, LA Kings Season Ticket Members (STM) are eligible to receive a new rider bonus and cash-back credit through the Freebird app when using rideshare for all remaining Kings home games this season.

“We are excited to partner with the LA Kings as their official Rideshare Rewards Partner for the remainder of the hockey season,” said Adam Mizel, Chief Growth Officer & CFO of Freebird. “The LA Kings are thought leaders in providing their fans with superior experiences and rewards. Through Freebird, the Kings can offer fans cash back on rides and worry-free fun when enjoying Kings hockey.”

“We always look to partner with innovative companies like Freebird and look forward to introducing their cash back and rideshare rewards platform to our fans,” said Josh Veilleux, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships with the LA Kings. “Freebird’s mobility marketplace allows our brand to unlock the marketing and loyalty value of transportation which makes our partnership a clear win-win.”

Kurt Brendlinger, CEO of Freebird, founded the app in 2017 in California.

Download Freebird at no cost from the App Store and Google Play or visit www.freebirdrides.com .

ABOUT FREEBIRD

Available Nationwide, Freebird is a free mobile app that works with Uber or Lyft to save people money by offering cash back deals or reward points on every ride. Recently, Freebird surpassed its two millionth ride, allowing users to receive more than $2 million in cash back and earn nearly 580 million reward points. For more information, please visit www.freebirdrides.com .

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com .

