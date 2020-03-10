ValueSelling Associates, its Clients, and Providers win 27 Stevie® Awards for Sales Excellence

Winners Drive Results, Accelerate Growth and Optimize Team Productivity

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates congratulates its clients and associates who received 27 Stevie® awards during the 14th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on February 28 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. More than 570 executives from around the world attended. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.



“Effective sales leaders do what it takes to drive results, each and every day. They accelerate growth, forecast more accurately, and optimize team productivity.” said Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “We applaud the clients and organizations that continually prove the ValueSelling Framework works!

Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework® include: Bounteous, Clarabridge, Covestic, doeLEGAL, NCR, ON24, ServiceNow, and Tealium. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.

Two providers of the ValueSelling Framework, PJ Nisbet & Associates and Visualize, Inc., received awards in the Sales Training Practice and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year categories.



“Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.

At the Stevie Awards gala, ValueSelling Associates also delivers its own awards that recognize leadership in creating an organizational focus on value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the NCR sales leadership team, including Dan Campbell, EVP of Global Sales, and Eric Schoch, SVP of Global Retail Sales, received the ValueSelling Associates Transformational Leadership Award. Using the ValueSelling Framework, the company continues to generate year-over-year sales growth in the restaurant, retail and banking segments while the incredible leadership team is driving a cultural and sales transformation based on customer value.

In addition, Bounteous CEO Keith Schwartz and Chief Growth Officer Dave Mankowski were presented with the 2020 ValueSelling Associates Sales Process Transformation Award for driving organizational growth and sales process improvement through adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. Bounteous is a remarkable example of an organization using a common structure, process and language to drive value to their clients. They’ve achieved an impressive 65% win rate and 97% client retention rate.

2020 Stevie Award Winner Detail

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

This year’s winners include ValueSelling Associates’ clients and associates who received Gold, Silver, and Bronze-level recognition – 27 awards in total – in the following categories:

Bounteous, a services firm that creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences, received two Gold, three Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.

Gold Stevie Winner for Senior Sales Executive of the Year, Dave Mankowski, Chief Growth Officer

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Director of the Year, John Telford, SVP of Digital Solutions

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Operations Professional of the Year, Noelle Eun, Business Development Manager

Silver Stevie Winner for National Sales Team of the Year

Silver Stevie Winner for Field Sales Team of the Year

Bronze Stevie Winner for Account Management Team of the Year

Clarabridge, the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world’s top brands, received four Gold and one Silver Stevie Awards.

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year

Gold Stevie Winner for National Sales Executive of the Year, Tom van Gorder, VP North America Sales

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Distinction of the Year – Computer Software

Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Turnaround of the Year

Silver Stevie Winner for National Sales Team of the Year

Covestic, an IT consulting services firm, received one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.

Gold Stevie Winner for Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year, Shane Yost, VP of Sales

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Management Team of the Year

Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Process of the Year

doeLEGAL, an enterprise-level provider of legal operations tools and elevated support, won one Gold Stevie Award.



Gold Stevie Winner for Inbound Marketing Program of the Year

NCR, a company that turns everyday transactions into meaningful relationships by creating software, hardware, and services that run on the enterprise, won four Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Director of the Year, Eric Schoch, SVP of Global Retail Sales

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Director of the Year, Matt Andrews, VP North America Sales

Silver Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year in Sales, Sophia Williams, VP & GM Telecom & Technology Business Unit

Silver Stevie Winner for National Sales Executive of the Year, Chad Bruhn, VP of Sales, North America

Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Enablement Program of the Year

ON24, a company that markets products and services based upon webcasting and virtual event and environment technology, received a Bronze Stevie Award.



Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Training or Education Professional of the Year, Mike Thanos, Sr. Director, Marketing Solutions & Sales Enablement

PJ Nisbet & Associates, optimizing sales performance with the ValueSelling Framework®, received a Silver Stevie Award.



Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Training Practice of the Year

ServiceNow, with its cloud-based service automation platform, received a Gold Stevie Award.



Gold Stevie Winner for Sales Operations Professional of the Year, Giles Giddings, Senior Director CSG Enablement – Operations

Tealium, a trusted leader in real-time customer data orchestration, won a Silver Stevie Award.



Silver Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year in Sales, Laurie Schrager, VP, Global Revenue Operations, Enablement & Education

Visualize, Inc., a sales performance firm that helps clients drive revenue through the mastery of the ValueSelling Framework, received one Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.

Silver Stevie Winner for Sales Consulting Practice of the Year

Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Training Practice of the Year

ValueSelling Associates received a Bronze Stevie Award.



Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales Training Product of the Year for eValueSelling Fundamentals

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at https://stevieawards.com/sales.

Learn more about the 2020 Stevie Awards winners associated with ValueSelling at: https://www.valueselling.com/results/awards/stevie-awards-2020

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with us:



Media Contact:



Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications (for ValueSelling Associates)

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2238ecef-c6f6-4af6-8877-4e2dc2bb9f6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/656b5802-8f71-4933-9dc6-fdc4056b0a5e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f14f7fb-8c79-4c26-927b-754ed2fa69d9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc5deb16-5204-4991-a575-dd0f47585a1a

Stevie Awards Ceremony Mike Thanos, ON24, and Julie Thomas, ValueSelling Associates Stevie Awards Ceremony Dan Campbell, NCR Stevie Awards Ceremony Dave Mankowski, Bounteous Stevie Awards Ceremony Tom van Gorder, Clarabridge



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.