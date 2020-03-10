HORIZON MEDIA NAMED MEDIA AOR FOR DIAMOND PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, a leader in optimizing data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands, today announced that it has been named media agency of record for The Diamond Producers Association (DPA), a global alliance of the world’s leading diamond producing companies.

In 2019, the DPA worked with Horizon on a project basis and this formal award of its media AOR business expands Horizon’s relationship to include strategic planning and activation across all media channels and touchpoints.

Formed in May 2015 by seven of the world’s leading diamond mining companies, the Diamond Producers Association (DPA) exists to maintain and enhance consumer demand for and confidence in natural diamonds. This also includes dispelling outdated legacy narratives about the diamond industry, bringing to light the positive impact diamonds have on communities around the world.

Horizon is currently driving awareness of the DPA’s consumer facing communications platform, “Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond”, as well as trade advertising. The goal of the platform is to revitalize the diamond dream among new and millennial consumers through emotional storytelling, touching on themes such as self-purchase, gifting, romance and the heirloom quality of diamonds.

“Diamonds play a unique role in some of the most important and emotional moments in our lives,” said Voula Kakaletris, EVP Managing Partner at Horizon Media. “Working with the Diamond Producers Association is an incredible opportunity to combine powerful storytelling with an insightful, data-driven distribution strategy. Together, we are building an immersive brand experience to influence consumers in the most compelling and effective ways possible,” said Kakaletris.

“Horizon brings a unique combination of strategic rigor, data science, creativity and passion which will ensure the desirability of natural diamonds among our core audience,” said Kristina Buckley Kayel, Managing Director, North America for the Diamond Producers Association. “We look forward to partnering with Horizon to bring the world of natural diamonds to consumers across the multimedia landscape in meaningful and relevant ways.”

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media , Inc. is a leader in delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands, brands. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the third largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, has earned almost every industry accolade and, in 2019, garnered the marketing’s highest honor when he was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame.

For further information please contact

Stephen Hall: shall@horizonmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.