Yasuto Suga Named Cie EIR

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yasuto Suga has been named EIR at Cie . He will be working on Performa, a technology startup in the public safety space.



Building digital environments is Yasuto's specialty. He started his career in graphic design and flash animation, becoming an elite motion graphics artist. He was named one of the world’s Top 10 Flash designers, and was a contributing author on the book “New Masters of Flash”. His work on rayoflight.net was recently featured in “Web Design, The Evolution of the Digital Era 1990-today” which chronicles a history of renowned website designs and their impact on modern interactive design. He originally joined Cie over 15 years ago when it was a small studio of less than 10 people, eventually serving as Co-Founder and President of Cie Games Japan KK (Cie founded Cie Games, and it was acquired by Glu Mobile in 2014).

Expanding on his design experience, Yasuto went into the management and direction of technology, eventually becoming co-founder of Kadho Sports in 2015. Building the technology with his team from scratch, their sports training platform was adopted by elite athletes across the sports world to improve real-world performance. Their clients included teams in Major League Baseball, NCAA Baseball and Football, the National Basketball Association, and multiple Olympic teams. As an executive, Yasuto is intimately familiar with every step in the startup process since he has worked at building successful startups for years.

“I’ve known Justin Choi for more than 15 years. And he’s always been supportive of my career. I've gotten to know Anderee and Cie’s EIR program and I’m excited to be working with one of the leading venture studios around,” said Yasuto Suga. "Our new platform has the potential to really make a significant impact in our daily lives. Having been in the tech industry for nearly 20 years, I understand that a lot of new technologies we see may be innovative and useful, but how many are really making an impact in improving our world or making it safer? I believe that technology is capable of much more than that, and I’m excited to be building something with partners who share that vision, and have the ability to execute on it and make it a reality."

Yasuto is the third recent EIR that Cie has brought on in recent months. Albert Chow and Parham Javaherian both joined Cie as EIRs in 2019.

About Cie

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab for visionary corporate partners and an accelerator for bold entrepreneurs who want to transform disruptive ideas into new technology ventures.

Cie blends Silicon Valley DNA with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. Combined with the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building, and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of business challenges.

Cie's venture portfolio includes Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile), Nativo, ASAP Tire (acquired by Tire Rack), Titan School Solutions, and a growing list of emerging start-ups. Cie’s leadership team has served key roles at transformational companies such as Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, Overture and Internet Brands.

