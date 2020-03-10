Cloverleaf Analytics and Streff Insurance Services Announce Partnership

A shared interest in enabling P&C insurer clients to get better insights through access to data and analytics drove this alliance

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf), an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider focused on the property and casualty (P&C) segment of the industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Streff Insurance Services (Streff), an independent actuarial consulting firm also primarily serving P&C insurers.



“It is increasingly important to our P&C insurance company clients for us to have the ability to pull in external data from third-party providers and InsurTech partners to enhance risk assessment, underwriting, and pricing,” said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. “There is a distinct overlap in the target customers of both Streff and Cloverleaf, and Streff is providing invaluable consulting and actuarial services to a lot of our clients already.”

Streff has a growing client base of regional mutual insurers, self-insurance funds, and captives with an immediate need for better analytics and BI capabilities. During engagements, the company’s consultants often work with insurers who have minimal experience with modern predictive analytics in terms of quantifying market opportunities, and who could achieve significant added value by supplementing institutional knowledge with external data from third-party providers.

“Cloverleaf’s real-time analytics and ability to combine internal core system data with third-party or external data can be a major value-add for our clients,” said Eric Mann, lead analytics consultant for Streff. “Pricing new products is a pain point for many of our clients, and Cloverleaf brings expertise with predictive modeling and machine learning into the picture to make that process significantly easier and more efficient. This partnership makes a lot of sense for us and for our customers.”

Through this partnership, Cloverleaf’s insurance-specific BI solution will offer Streff’s P&C insurer clients access to real-time analytics, enabling proactive business decisions that would not otherwise be possible. New insights gained through analysis of third-party data using the Cloverleaf BI solution will enable not only stronger predictive abilities and faster entrance into new markets, but also more accurate pricing of completely new insurance products developed to meet emerging consumer demand.

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

