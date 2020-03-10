Radware Announces Insider Buying

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has been informed that Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd., a company fully owned by Radware’s Chairman of the Board, Yehuda Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel, made open-market purchases of 202,000 shares of Radware, between February 24 and 28, 2020.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com .

©2020 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Deborah Szajngarten

Radware

201-785-3206

deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Investor Relations:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

+972 723917548

ir@radware.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.