Igneous Delivers Intelligent Data Management for Dell EMC Isilon and ECS

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous , the SaaS data management company for file-intensive environments, announced today that it has qualified Isilon and ECS as targets for backup and archive data in the datacenter. Now, both Dell EMC Isilon Scale-Out Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Dell EMC ECS object storage appliances can be used as targets for Igneous data management workflows. This allows Igneous customers to leverage existing investments in Dell EMC products, while getting all the benefits of Igneous’ SaaS data management services.



“Igneous was early to recognize the challenges in managing massive amounts of file data: protecting it, seeing it, and moving it, from wherever it lives to anywhere it needs to be,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, CEO, Igneous. “This meant developing a new architecture that was cloud-native and SaaS-delivered--built for the scale of the next generation of data.”

Igneous DataProtect provides scale-out data backup and archive for any NAS source, with API integration for Isilon, NetApp, Qumulo, and Pure Flashblade. DataProtect is the only cloud-friendly solution capable of using any cloud tier in Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Storage as backup and archive targets. This is crucial for today’s modern enterprises looking to meet their SLAs without breaking the budget. “Data-intensive industries are ready to leverage SaaS products and move data to the cloud -- but working with existing infrastructure providers is still key for many large enterprises who are not ready for the cloud, yet want to modernize their backup environment,” Bhageshpur continued.

As a result, Igneous qualified the most commonly requested platforms to be used as backup targets: Dell EMC Isilon, a leader in the scale-out NAS market, and Dell EMC ECS, a leader in software-defined, cloud-scale object storage platform. “Our customers have secondary Isilon and ECS and have difficulty using them as a target for NAS backup and archive,” said Daniel Chee, Director of Customer Success at Igneous. “They love Igneous, and asked for a solution to unify their data protection strategy leveraging their Dell EMC investment, and we delivered.”

For customers who want the benefits of cloud storage, but want (or need) to keep their data on premises, Dell EMC Isilon and ECS provide scalable, dense, and cost-efficient solutions. This allows for certain data security and cost advantages, while also allowing customers to leverage their existing relationship with a well-established datacenter storage provider.

“Our mission is to build software that manages data wherever it is, and wherever it needs to be,” says Christian Smith, VP- Product, Igneous. “We’re always happy to work with Dell customers, and are pleased to be able to offer the functionality they need for every step of their journey to modern data management.”

Igneous offers a free 30-day trial of Igneous DataProtect, allowing enterprises to evaluate SaaS DataProtection leveraging Dell EMC Isilon and Dell EMC ECS as targets for enterprise NAS backups. Modernize data protection for file intensive environments by signing up at igneous.io/dataprotect-free-trial

