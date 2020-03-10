Fluidigm Introduces AccuLift Laser Capture Microdissection System to Advance Translational and Clinical Pathology Research

Driving Cell Capture to Insight with Precision, Speed and Simplicity to Accelerate Biomarker and Therapeutic Development

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the introduction of the AccuLift™ Laser Capture Microdissection System . Ideal for translational and clinical pathology research, the new AccuLift product portfolio enables precise and efficient capture of individual cells or larger tissue regions for DNA, RNA and protein biomarker analysis.



Laser capture microdissection (LCM) is an essential tool in the study of cancer, immuno-oncology, and neurological and immune-mediated diseases. This application enables researchers to capture cellular regions of interest from frozen and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue sections for downstream analysis using DNA and RNA sequencing, real-time PCR, or mass spectrometry analysis. Other commercially available LCM systems have shortcomings for routine use down to single-cell resolution, and these shortcomings can lead to inefficient cellular capture or even failure to capture regions of interest. Such limitations can become a significant challenge in high-impact research studies involving the study of infiltrating immune cell subtypes or highly diverse tissue microenvironments.

The LCM market, which Fluidigm estimates to represent more than $100 million per annum today, is ripe for expansion through innovation that supports the large and growing trend toward highly multiplexed molecular and cellular profiling. To achieve this goal, Fluidigm collaborated with Dr. Lance Liotta, key inventor of LCM and Co-Director of the Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine (CAPMM) at George Mason University, to develop the new AccuLift product portfolio.

The AccuLift System enables precise and efficient cellular collection from a range of sample types using a patent-pending design that includes a high-precision stage and uniquely aligned IR and UV lasers. Incorporating a new and highly innovative capture method developed in Liotta’s laboratory and exclusively licensed from George Mason University, the optimized cap and extraction kits increase the efficiency of cellular capture and extraction to maximize downstream results. Complementary to the Fluidigm product portfolio, the AccuLift System has potential for use upstream of Fluidigm microfluidics systems and Advanta™ assays in the future for cost-efficient, nanoscale molecular analysis.

“LCM has been instrumental in empowering new research breakthroughs across a wide range of different diseases, fueling the development of new diagnostic biomarkers and novel therapies,” said Liotta. “The new AccuLift portfolio developed in collaboration with Fluidigm has the potential to transform digital pathology and accelerate translational and clinical research in the future, especially in immuno-oncology and cancer research. By enabling routine cellular capture down to single-cell resolution with unprecedented precision and efficiency, the new LCM workflow will become a powerful new clinical research tool to advance precision medicine.”

“We are thrilled to introduce the new AccuLift product portfolio to expand our market penetration in pathology research and further expand our leadership position in highly multiplexed tissue biomarker detection,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “LCM sample collection provides a nice complement to our product portfolio supporting DNA, RNA and protein analysis from multiple sample types. In partnership with Dr. Liotta and George Mason University, we have incorporated a wealth of expertise into the design of this exciting new system. We have already received positive early interest from research pathologists in cancer centers, academic medical research institutions, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies, and we see a promising future ahead for AccuLift.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, AccuLift, and Advanta are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the introduction of new products for laser capture microdissection, and the anticipated benefits to customers of, and applications and demand for, such products. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; uncertainties in contractual relationships; risks relating to company research and development, sales, marketing, and distribution plans and capabilities; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Fluidigm products; seasonal variations in customer operations; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

