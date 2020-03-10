Online Restaurant Supply Retailer uses Celebros Search to Increase Online Revenues by Over 30%

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), provider of Bridgeline Unbound, a leading, cloud-based Digital Experience Platform announced today that it was selected by an online retailer of restaurant supplies to help customer’s more easily find products of interest and increase revenues.

The commercial restaurant supply and equipment retailer offers over 60,000 products on their eCommerce website with a large volume of their sales revenue targeted to the business-to-business (B2B) and strong business-to-consumer (B2C) markets. Due to the magnitude of the product catalog, shoppers require advanced search capabilities to find products of interest. The online retailer selected the Instant Search capabilities of the Celebros Search to empower shoppers to dynamically search and filter results in real-time without the need to refresh the page. The Celebros Search artificial intelligence system combines over 250 algorithms for deciphering long-tail keyword searches to interpret and present the most relevant results to the user. Since implementing the Instant Search capabilities, the online merchant has significantly improved conversion rates by over 25% and increased online revenues by over 30%.



“Like many eCommerce sites, the retailer’s key objectives are to increase revenue through improvements to conversion, traffic, and average order value.” Says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “Until now, most merchants needed to combine multiple product solutions and vendors to meet this need. Celebros Search provides a comprehensive set of capabilities that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to drive great success in converting shoppers to buyers and loyal customers.”

In addition to the Instant Search capabilities, the Celebros Search product also provides for advanced autocomplete with visual recommendations, intelligent navigation, campaign management, product recommendations and dynamic merchandising capabilities that utilize advanced machine learning algorithms that learn from the shopper’s previous search behavior.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Carl Prizzi EVP of Product & Customer Success Bridgeline Digital Inc. press@bridgeline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.