StrikeForce Technologies Launches a Secure Remote Access Service to Help Companies Affected by the Coronavirus Outbreak

New Service Will Help Secure Network Access for Employees Working Remotely

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), announces the launch of its new Secure Access For Employees (SAFE) service, a program designed to help secure remote access for workers of company’s affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.



“StrikeForce Technologies is taking the Coronavirus very seriously, and while we cannot help out on the medical front, we can help out on the cyber security front,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “The Coronavirus has reached pandemic levels, airlines are cutting flights, events are being cancelled and hackers are now spreading malware infected Coronavirus news stories. Increasingly, companies are asking employees to work remotely, however, that significantly increases the risk of a data breach because the typical home computer doesn’t have the same level of defences as a corporate network.”

“That’s why we are so proud to introduce our new Secure Access For Employees (SAFE) program,” says Kay. “SAFE protects remote access employees with our military grade anti-keylogging software by encrypting each and every keystroke, preventing keyloggers and screen scraping spyware from stealing login credentials & confidential corporate data. Additionally, SAFE also protects corporate VPN’s and video conferencing software. We also understand the financial impact and disruption on a company if they need to have their workers work remotely, that’s why we decided to offer our SAFE service for just $2.00 a user a month, with no contracts and they can stop it at anytime.”

For more information about our SAFE service, please visit: www.strikeforcecpg.com/SAFE , or call (732) 661-9641.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

