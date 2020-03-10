Sodexo named Top Diversity Employer for Eighth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For eight years running, Sodexo Canada has been named one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers by Media Corp . The company believes Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is a market differentiator and this commitment is a fundamental component of its growth strategy.



By imbedding D&I best practices into all aspects of its business, Sodexo is positioning the company for stronger business performance and improved employee engagement. This commitment is creating a workplace that’s barrier-free for people with disabilities, people of all faiths, sexual orientations, gender identities and backgrounds.

At Sodexo Canada:

over 65% of employees are women

over 36% are visible minorities

4.5% are Indigenous

4.3% have a disability

“Our company and people reflect the diverse communities in which we live and work,” says Suzanne Bergeron, President, Sodexo Canada. “We have a responsibility to develop a diverse workforce culture so we can best serve the interests of our clients, employees and partners. This award recognizes the work we do every day and is good reason to celebrate our journey so far.”

Sodexo’s advanced D&I culture extends beyond its workforce and community partnerships, and into its supply chain. In Canada, Sodexo works with 570 diverse suppliers, such as businesses owned by Indigenous communities, persons with disabilities, veterans and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Employees are deeply involved and have various opportunities to engage in Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) that foster a robust diversity and inclusion culture and promote best practices. The EBRGs represent each of the six dimensions of diversity including: ADEPT (All Employees with Disabilities Posses Talent); CIP (Council For Indigenous People); SAGE (Sharing Across Generations); PRIDE; So Together (Gender Equality); and Cultural Diversity.

Take a look at how diversity looks at Sodexo.

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing well-being, work processes and safety. With 155 clients in the corporate, education, healthcare and energy and resources segments, Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.

