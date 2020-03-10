Leading Open Source Content Management Now Deployed with the Click of a Button

Headless CMS Strapi now available on the DigitalOcean Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most popular open-source headless content management system (CMS) Strapi can now be deployed in less than two minutes on DigitalOcean. The company announced today that it has been listed on the DigitalOcean Marketplace with a preconfigured one-click option.



“Strapi’s mission is to make content management and delivery as easy as possible for developers and end-users,” said Pierre Burgy, co-founder and CEO of Strapi. “Our availability on the DigitalOcean Marketplace enables users to deploy Strapi with one-click, saving them time and deployment headaches.”

Strapi works with all the JAMstack static site generators like React, Vue.js, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Gatsby.js or Angular supports both SQL and NoSQL databases and can be deployed anywhere: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netlify, Heroku, a dedicated or virtual private server. The release of the platform.sh one-click deploy button last week and DigitalOcean this week gives developers the option to save time installing Strapi instances directly on their favorite cloud platform in minutes.

“With this new ‘Strapi Marketplace app,’ developers can spin up Strapi instances easily and almost instantaneously,” said Chris Sevilleja, founder, Scotch.io, and web community manager at DigitalOcean. “With support for both REST and GraphQL application programming interfaces (APIs), Strapi is a very good option for the A in the JAMstack, a powerful backend that just works with all JavaScript static site generators.”

On Thursday, March 12, Sevilleja will be hosting a webinar discussing JAMstack best practices and ways to set up API layers by running a headless CMS on DigitalOcean Droplets, featuring Strapi. To create a Strapi Droplet go to: https://marketplace.digitalocean.com/apps/strapi .

About Strapi

Strapi is the most popular open-source Headless CMS. Strapi gives developers the freedom to use their favorite tools and frameworks while helping editors easily manage their content and distribute it anywhere. The company has offices in Paris and San Francisco. To learn more, visit strapi.io.

Editorial Contact

Joe Eckert for Strapi

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.